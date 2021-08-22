Ahead of 2023, former Oyo state governor Ladoja met with Chief Alani Bankole, father of ex-speaker Bankole, in Abeokuta

After the meeting, the former governor claimed it was just a brotherly visit, adding that he and his host have quit partisan politics

It is, however, noted that the meeting came few days after the APC caretaker committee met with Ladoja and some southwest leaders

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Rashidi Ladoja, a former governor of Oyo state, held a closed-door meeting with the father of former speaker, House of Representatives, Alani Bankole, in his Abeokuta’s residence on Sunday, August 22.

The Punch reported that the meeting lasted for four hours, noting that it came six days after the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) caretaker committee, Mai Mala Buni, and two other governors met with some southwest leaders, including Ladoja and ex-speaker Bankole.

Former governor of Oyo state, Rashidi Ladoja, held a closed-door meeting with the father of former speaker, House of Reps, Alani Bankole, in Abeokuta. Photo credit: Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja

Source: Facebook

The newspaper noted that the meeting between Ladoja and Bankole’s father which ended at 5pm might not be unconnected with the 2023 election.

Ladoja speaks after meeting

Emerging from the meeting, Ladoja described his visit as a usual visit to his brother.

The former governor charged the youths in the country to be politically active in the coming election.

His words:

“I came to visit my brother. It was a usual visit. I have quit partisan politics and my brother (Bankole ) had left partisan politics.

“One needs to quit when the ovation is loudest for the young ones.”

Defections: Governor Makinde reveals what PDP must do for members

Meanwhile, amid the defection of some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors and other party bigwigs to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Seyi Makinde has shared an insight on what the opposition must do.

The Oyo state governor on Thursday, July 8, said the party must do everything to hold its members and chieftains together.

Makinde made this known when the reconciliation committee led by Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlolam submitted its report to him. The governor in a statement by his chief press secretary, Taiwo Adisa, said though the party's congress has come and gone, PDP is still in need of getting all together.

Source: Legit