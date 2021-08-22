A traditional ruler of the Otumara community in Lagos state, High Chief Kehinde Kalejaiye, has explained why free NIN registration was organised for JAMB candidates

Kalejaiye made this known on Sunday, August 22, said the three-day NIN registration exercise started on Friday, August 20

According to him, many candidates were denied the opportunity of getting enrolled for JAMB due to their inability to register for NIN

Lagos - No fewer than 500 prospective candidates for the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board examination (JAMB) in Lagos have enjoyed free registration for National Identification Number (NIN).

Legit.ng reports that the gesture was made by the DamDap Global Investment Limited in conjunction with the office of the traditional ruler of the Otumara community in the Lagos Mainland local government area of the state.

Some JAMB prospective candidates have got free NIN registration in Lagos.

Some candidates have encountered difficulty in registering for the NIN which is a mandatory requirement for the examination.

The director of DamDap, Fred Idinye, said the three-day NIN registration exercise, started on Friday, August 20, saying that it would end on Sunday, August 22.

Speaking on the exercise, tradition ruler of the Otumara community, High Chief Kehinde Kalejaiye stated that the free NIN registration exercise was aimed at easing the financial burden, extortion and stress JAMB prospective candidates encounter in the process of getting captured by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) as part of the requirement for JAMB registration.

He said:

“As a parent, I feel the pain and stress our children are confronted with in their efforts to get registered for NIN. You need to visit NIMC registration centres in Ikeja and other areas across the state to see the extent of suffering these people are subjected to under the sun and rain just to get captured for NIN. As a result of this, many of them are denied the opportunity of getting enrolled for JAMB.

"In fact, we heave a sigh of relief when the JAMB registrar announced the postponement of the commencement date for NIN as a condition for JAMB registration. But then we must plan ahead.

"So, to relieve both parents and candidates of stress and extortion, that is why we organise a 3-day NIN registration exercise in conjunction with DamDap Global Investment under which over 500 secondary school leavers and JAMB prospective candidates are expected to be registered for the NIN.

One of the beneficiaries, Cynthia Okoro, shared her harrowing experience while trying to register for the NIN.

She said:

“The NIN requirement for JAMB registration compounded my registration predicament. At the Ejigbo LCDA in Lagos state where I went to register, I was told to pay N5000 before I could be registered. Since I couldn’t afford the amount, so, I shelved the idea of enrolling for JAMB until I heard it has been postponed.

"My joy knew no bounds when I heard it on the radio that some people are organising free NIN registration exercise. I quickly rush down here to register. With this, I will be able to register for the coming JAMB examination.”

A member of the Otumara Community Development Committee, Muraina Nurudeen, applauded the exercise, noting that its impact would be felt in the number of candidates enrolling for JAMB examinations.

He said:

“We have seen instances of residents being exploited over NIN registration. Their woes are compounded when JAMB made a prerequisite for registration; a move we know will have an adverse effect on parents and prospective candidates in the district.

"Agents from NIMC have been visiting our community seeking to register residents for as high as N5000 per person but they couldn’t afford it. But this NIN registration exercise is free for prospective JAMB candidates and partly adults. They distributed the NIN form to secondary school leavers and those that are preparing for the JAMB examinations because NIN is a prerequisite for JAMB."

In his remarks, one of the politicians in the area, Hakeem Esuru-Osho, appreciated the community head for his kind gesture, noting that, “If we have more of him around, the suffering of our children will be lessened."

