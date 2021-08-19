Man City star Kevin de Bruyne as well as Chelsea duo N'Golo Kante and Jorginho are the finalists for the UEFA's best player award

The likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappe all missed out in the race

The Champions League positional awards and the draws will also be held on the same night in Istanbul, Turkey

Kevin de Bruyne, N'Golo Kante and Jorginho have been nominated for the UEFA Men's Player of the Year for 2020/21 award, UEFA, Daily Post.

It will be the first time three midfielders will be selected for the coveted individual accolade since its inception.

The award will be held on Thursday, August 26, 2021, the same night this season's Champions League draws will be held.

Obe of N'Golo Kante Kevin De Bruyne and Jorginho will win the UEFA Player of the Year Award. Photo by Darren Walsh, Michael Regan and Joe Breton

Source: Getty Images

The Champions League positional awards will also be given out to the best goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and striker.

The UEFA Europa League Player of the Season for last season will be announced the following day.

Chelsea were crowned European champions for the second after defeating Man City in the final of the competition last season.

All three midfielders De Bruyne, Knate and Jorginho were present in the game as the Blues duo were victorious on the night.

Here are the rest of the top 10 players

4 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, now at Paris & Argentina)

5 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern & Poland)

6 Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan, now at Paris & Italy)

7 Kylian Mbappé (Paris & France)

8 Raheem Sterling (Man. City & England)

9 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus & Portugal)

10 Erling Haaland (Dortmund & Norway)

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Chelsea and Manchester City players have been selected to win an accolade for positional Champions League awards in the various departments of the team, UEFA, Punch.

Five Blues players made the cut, as well as three City stars, were all shortlisted in the best goalkeeper, defender and midfielder categories.

Edouardo Mendy will have to compete with Ederson and Real Madrid's consistent shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois.

In the defence section, PFA's best player of last season Ruben Dias will be contending with Chelsea's duo of Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger.

Legit.ng also reported that N'Golo Kante should win the next Ballon d'Or according to former Chelsea's inspirational captain John Terry, The Sun.

The Blues' legend stated that the French midfielder does not get the appreciation he deserves on the world stage despite his contribution to the team.

The 30-year-old helped the west London club win their second Champions League title last season and also played a part in their Super Cup's success in the past week.

