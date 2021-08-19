Late legendary Nigerian singer, Sound Sultan’s widow, Farida Fasasi, has taken to social media to continue mourning her husband

The mother of three noted that it was still hard living without her man despite it being 40 days after his demise in an emotional note

She however decided to submit to the will of God and take solace in the knowledge that her husband is no longer suffering

Late Nigerian music star, Sound Sultan’s widow, Farida Fasasi, recently shared more about her grief to members of the online community in a heart-wrenching note.

The young lady admitted that it was still so hard living without her husband despite it already being 40 days after his death.

According to Farida, it was hard to accept that she will now have to live without him. However, she decided to take it as the will of God and also find comfort in the knowledge that Sound Sultan is no longer suffering.

Late Sound Sultan’s wife holds 40 days Fidau prayer for singer. Photos: @faridafasasi

Farida added that her late husband fought a good fight and lived an exemplary life as he continues to be her hero.

She wrote:

“40 days since you left and it's still so hard to accept that I'll be living without you... more like I'm just existing without you.

Today, I choose to surrender to the will of Almighty Allah. I take solace in the fact that you are not suffering or in any pain. You fought the good fight. You lived an exemplary life. You will forever be my Hero... my MVP.

I love you forever Olanrewaju Abdulganiyu Fasasi. #SSNN .”

Not stopping there, the singer’s widow noted that it was her late husband’s 40 days Fidau prayer and told them to join them in prayers.

In her words:

“Dear friends, join us today as we gather to pray for my beloved. #40DayFidauPrayer.

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un .”

See the touching post below:

Friends and well-wishers sympathize with Farida

A number of friends and fans of the couple took to Farida’s comment section to mourn the late singer. Read what some of them had to say below:

Elsieokpocha:

“My heart is with you❤️.”

Edilawani:

“God bless you all, always. Be consoled. God is great, still..”

Ololadeoladipupo1234:

“Suratul ikhlas for him.May Allah Allah grant him the highest rank in Jannah. Aameen .”

Ettar_hair_affairs:

“Forever in our heart❤️❤️.”

Harjoks05:

“May his soul continue to rest in perfect peace. May Allah forgive him and grant him aljana firdaus.God will be with you and your lovely kids. Take heart.”

So touching.

Hijackers take over Sound Sultan's page to scam people of money

Late Nigerian singer Olanrewaju Fasasi aka Sound Sultan has lost his official Instagram account to internet scammers.

Taking to her Instagram page with a disclaimer, the deceased musician’s wife, Farida Fasasi, called on members of the public to disregard any information coming from his account.

According to her, scammers have taken over the account and are using it to wrongfully solicit funds from unsuspecting people.

Farida added that their family has no control over the account at the moment.

Source: Legit.ng