The Nigerian government is displeased with the activities of the separatist groups, advocating for the Yoruba Nation

The office of the attorney general of the Federation has suggested that the activities of the Yoruba Nation separatist groups are harming the unity of Nigeria

A similar group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), which has been advocating for a state of Biafra was proscribed by the Nigerian government

FCT, Abuja - A fresh report indicates that the federal government is considering prescribing separatist groups agitating for the Yoruba Nation.

The disclosure was made by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

The DSS has declared Sunday Igboho wanted. Photo: Sunday Igboho

Malami’s spokesperson, Umar Gwandu, told The Punch in an interview that proscription is one of the several options within the context of the law that could be imposed to ensure a peaceful and united Nigeria.

He said the federal government is still considering all options and would do whatever is possible within the law to safeguard the interest of the country.

However, the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) and Coalition of Yoruba self-determination groups have spoken against the proscription of the Yoruba Nation agitation groups.

The Guardian reported that the YCE, through its Secretary-General, Kunle Olajide, argued that Yoruba Nation agitation groups had not been violent to warrant a prescription.

He said:

“It is ill-informed to plan proscribing self-determination groups. It is a heavy load of mischief. They can’t take such a step.

There is freedom of association. This is a democratic country. What the agitation groups want is self-determination. The groups agitating for self-determination are not violent. They have not done anything wrong.''

Lawyers say Sunday Igboho may be granted asylum in Benin Republic

Meanwhile, lawyers of Sunday Igboho have spoken on the possibility of a Benin Republic-based court to respond to an application for asylum from their client.

Also speaking with Punch on Monday, August 2, Igboho's spokesman, Maxwell Adeleye, said the court is expected to give its decision on the application very soon.

Moreover, Ibrahim Salami, one of the Benin Republic-based lawyers of Yoruba agitator, explained that charges against Igboho would be neutralised if he gets a favourable ruling on the asylum application.

DSS files fresh application against Igboho’s aides

In another news, a remand application by the Department of State Service (DSS) was on Monday, August 9, filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja against Sunday Igboho's associates who have been granted bail.

The application filed by the DSS' lawyer, Idowu Awo, asked the court to remand the detainees “pending their arraignment during court vacation”.

However, the legal representatives of the agitator's aides, Pelumi Olajengbesi, have described the application as ridiculous.

