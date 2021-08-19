The Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan has commenced hearing in a suit instituted against the federal government by the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho

The argument by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, that the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the matter was dismissed

Sunday Igboho was declared wanted by the DSS for allegedly stockpiling arms to destabilise Nigeria under the pretext of Yoruba Nation

Ibadan, Oyo state - The Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho on Wednesday, August 18, secured two favourable judgements in court against the DSS and the Attorney General of the Federal (AGF), Abubakar Malami.

In the first favourable ruling, the Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan extended the order it gave restraining the Department of State Services from arresting Igboho.

Sunday Igboho says it was illegal for the DSS to invade his property.

According to The Punch, the court in another judgement awarded N50,000 as cost against AGF Malami who is the first respondent in the suit instituted by the activist.

The cost was awarded against him for filing his response to the suit filed by Igboho out of time.

Both rulings were in respect of the suit instituted against the federal government by the Yoruba Nation agitator challenging the invasion of his Ibadan residence on July 1, 2021, by operatives of the DSS.

Igboho had asked for a cost of N250,000 to be awarded against Malami but the court granted N50,000.

The AGF, who was represented in court on Wednesday by his counsel, Abdullahi Abubakar, asked the court to vacate the order restraining DSS from arresting Igboho.

He also prayed the court to dismiss the case filed by Igboho before the court altogether because the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter.

But the court rejected the request by Malami to stop hearing the suit instituted by Igboho, The Nation reported.

The trial judge, Justice Akintola, then adjourned the hearing to August 30, 2021, for further hearing.

Sunday Igboho: FG hints at proscribing Yoruba Nation groups

Meanwhile, a fresh report indicates that the federal government is considering prescribing separatist groups agitating for the Yoruba Nation.

The disclosure was made by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

Malami’s spokesperson, Umar Gwandu, told The Punch in an interview that proscription is one of the several options within the context of the law that could be imposed to ensure a peaceful and united Nigeria.

