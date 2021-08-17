A couple in the United Kingdom won 12.4 million pounds (N6,948,554,520) in a lottery jackpot back in 2010

At first, Sharon and Nigel Mather kept their winnings a secret but soon decided sharing their wealth with those they love would be the best option

All in all, the lovebirds have awarded cheques to 30 close friends family members to make a difference in their lives

Eleven years after winning an incredible 12.4 million pounds (N6,948,554,520) jackpot, a UK couple continue to do good for those they love. Sharon and Nigel Mather won the money back in 2010 and had chosen to keep their winning a secret for a short while.

Sharon and Nigel Mather won R255 million in the UK lottery. Images: Getty

Source: UGC

The pair picked up the ticket while on holiday and only discovered they had won when they returned home, Manchester Evening News reports.

Sharon checked the number via the TV while husband Nigel had been out on his usual grocery run. Apparently, Sharon usually chose the lotto number but this time around decided to switch things up.

Opening up about discovering the win, she had this to say:

"It was surreal. It was like you had come out of your body and looking down."

Not wanting to enjoy the cash all by themselves, the couple made a list of 30 close family members and friends they hoped to help with the cash injection, East Coast Radio reports.

Sharon said:

"My husband used to be a hotel manager and he made a spreadsheet and went round to about 30 friends and family’s houses and it was almost like Secret Millionaire.

"We made a little card and put a cheque in it and gave it to them."

Sharon added that their decision was not about showing off but about helping the people closest to them. The cash was definitely not a reflection of the couple's own wealth but they only hope the money will make a difference in the lives of those they love.

