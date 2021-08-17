The probe panel has submitted its report to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, two weeks after it was directed to probe Abba Kyari

FCT, Abuja - The special investigation panel has submitted its report to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, two weeks after it was directed to probe the former head of the intelligence response team, Abba Kyari.

The Punch reported that the four-man panel headed by the deputy inspector general of police in charge of the force criminal investigations department, Joseph Egbunike, submitted its findings to the IGP on Monday, August 16.

The deputy commissioner of police, Kyari, is under investigation for his alleged involvement in a $1.1m internet fraud allegedly perpetrated by an Instagram influencer, Abbas Ramon, better known as Hushpuppi and four others.

The panel investigating Abba Kyari over his alleged involvement in the fraud perpetrated by Hushpuppi has submitted its report to the IGP.

Following this development, the IGP on Sunday, August 1, recommended the suspension of the DCP to the police service commission with effect from Saturday, July 31.

The police boss also set up the SIP to investigate the allegations levelled against him. Kyari was then replaced at the IRT by Tunji Disu, also a DCP.

During its sittings, Kyari appeared several times before the panel where he denied the allegations of conniving with Hushpuppi to perpetrate fraud.

It was gathered that the SIP sessions with Kyari were relaxed and cordial, a situation that gave the DCP the confidence that he would be absolved of the allegations.

Another report by ReubenAbati indicates that the panel submitted the report earlier but it was rejected by the IGP for being too soft on Kyari.

