No fewer than thirty-one lawyers from the northern region have decided to mount a defense for DCP Abba Kyari

The group of lawyers noted that this was in response to the recent call by the Coalition of Northern Groups for the preservation of Kyari's fundamental rights

Barrister Bappah Salisu, on behalf of the lawyers at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, August 11, said their legal services was free

Abuja - A report by Vanguard indicates that at least thirty-one northern lawyers have announced their decision to defend Abba Kyari, an embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

The suspended senior police officer was indicted by a United States District Court which issued an arrest warrant for him in connection with a $1.1m scam involving Ramon Abbas a.k.a Hushpuppi.

Thirty-one northern lawyers recently announced their decision to defend Abba Kyari. Photo credit: Abba Kyari

Source: Facebook

The decision of the lawyers to defend the former commander of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) followed the recent call by the Coalition of Northern Groups for the preservation of Kyari's fundamental rights.

Barrister Bappah Salisu who made this known in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, August 11, said they would be offering their legal services to Kyari for free, ThisDay added.

Salisu speaking on behalf of the group of lawyers drawn from the northern states, revealed that there were several procedural lapses bordering on breaches of international protocol in the FBI's attempt to have Kyari extradited to the U.S..

Abba Kyari appears before DIG Egbunike panel, faces serious grilling for 4 hours

This development is coming after Kyari appeared before the probe panel constituted to investigate his alleged link with Hushpuppi.

The former commander of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), was grilled for four hours by the panel set up by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba.

The interrogation by the Special Investigation Panel (SIP) headed by Deputy Inspector General of police in charge of Force Criminal Investigations Department, DIG Joseph Egbunike, held in Garki, Abuja.

US seeks detention of suspended police officer

Meanwhile, the United States has requested for the pre-trial detention of the suspended head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

According to papers filed at the United State District Court for the Central District of California, the US government is entitled to detention hearing if the defendant risks fleeing.

The court papers indicates that the documents signed by Acting US Attorney, Tracy Wilkinson and two other officials were filed on Thursday, April 29.

Source: Legit