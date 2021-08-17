Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Queen, has revealed that Maria doesn’t like her and she doesn’t care to know why

The 26-year-old made this known as Maria, the reigning head of house summoned her fellow housemates to squash differences amongst themselves

Queen further said she has been trying to be playful with Maria, but the latter has refused to reciprocate all her gestures

BBNaija housemate, Queen has made it known that Maria, the incumbent head of house, does not like her in any way.

According to the 26-year-old, the fact that Maria has a problem with her personality was why they had an outburst in the late hours of Monday, August 16.

Queen confronted Maria amid the disagreement between Pere and Whitemoney, during which she expressed her displeasure with how Maria addressed the matter.

Queen’s confrontation didn’t sit well with Maria, as they both hurled insults at each other.

During a meeting summoned by the Head of House later in the night for quarrel resolutions, Queen cited some scenarios that prove her point that Maria has a problem with her personality.

“If you don’t like me, that's your problem. Even after I fought with you Maria, I’ve tried in my own little ways to be playful with you. Wait let me remind you, we were all together and we had to compose a song. I was the only one wearing sneakers, and Saskay wasn’t wearing a sneaker too, alongside Whitemoney, and Pere wasn’t wearing a sneaker too. And I said oh! Appearance matters, Whitemoney go and wear your sneakers, Pere go and wear your sneakers…. And I said Maria, you go and wear your sneakers. Can you remember how you responded to me? You literally went wild on me. I understand that may be because of the way I fought you, and I went calm,” she told Maria.

Maria, however, clarified that she doesn’t have anything against Queen as the latter claimed.

Fans react

Queen’s confrontation with Maria spurred reactions from BBNaija fans, who wasted no time in taking sides between the duo.

Read some of their reactions below:

Poko_bear:

“Is this low self esteem or what? Because why do u care she doesn’t like you. Na wa.”

Joynma13:

“I like how Queen told her straight up. You don't see me, I don't see you. Y'all be supporting nonsense.”

Pharmwendy:

“Queen and Pere, no difference, she is just a low budget pere.”

T_u_m_m_i_n_y_:

“Maria don’t like queen we Dey settle one another dey come.”

Baby._.girllllllllllll:

“Queen u wanted a fight, now u want likeness, now u want reconciliation. I tired u.”

Biggie gives Maria secret task

Following the emergence of Maria as the new head of house, she was invited into the diary room for instructions.

Biggie told Maria that there would be no nominations, votes, or evictions during her reign as the head of house, but she's to keep it to herself.

The 29-year-old was also shouldered with the responsibility of convincing her peers in the Shine Ya Eye house that she has the power to evict two housemates at the end of the week.

