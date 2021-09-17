It's a Friday again and if you're an owambe lover, there is no better to spend the day than to hunt for the best asoebi looks to slay in.

It is a known fact that Nigerians can never go wrong with colours when it comes to choosing the right asoebi as almost any colour can be styled to perfection.

There are many ways to style green. Photo credit: @sophiamomodu, @asoebistyles

Source: Instagram

In this article, however, the focus is on the colour green - all shades of green.

For many people, green isn't exactly a colour to experiment with and because of this, most people would rather not take the risk.

Well, if you fall in this category of non-risk takers then you're in got a pleasant surprise. There's quite a lot that one can do with green asoebi - including mixing bolder colours.

Legit.ng highlights fifteen stunning looks by fashion lovers including celebrities.

Check then out below:

1. Sammy Walsh

2. Olive green has never looked so pretty!

3. This satin and lace combo is gorgeous

4. Applique on lace works well

5. Who knew black and blue would go so well with green!

6. Draped dress with a twist

7. Black and green stripe definitely works

8. Be daring like Sophia Momodu

9. This corset look is a show stopper

10. Try brown with green

11. Kiekie in this stunning ensemble

12. Purple and deep green

13. Shimmer and shine in this look

14. Different shades of green

15. Keep it short and simple

More asoebi looks that are perfect for weddings

Saturdays are for weddings and what better way to steal the shoe than to step out in unique and eye-popping styles.

When it comes to serving hot and spicy looks, there are celebrities and other fashionistas who come through effortlessly with the slay.

If you're confused about what to make to that upcoming wedding you plan on attending, look no further.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of some absolutely gorgeous asoebi styles that are perfect for different personalities. Whether you like to show skin or keep things covered, we've got you!

