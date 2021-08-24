Getting the perfect gift for that special somebody can be tasking especially when dealing with a high taste in fashion.

When faced with such a situation, it may be seemingly tasking trying to get things right as there are several factors to consider which includes; the value of the item, how functional it may be to the receiver, and if it fits their style.

These are some gift ideas for that special someone. Photo credit: @kaftan_daily, @shoes_and_watches03 @_vinca_choice_matters

Source: Instagram

Above all, it is important to know the subjects so as to understand the type of gifts they would appreciate the most.

Just recently, Legit.ng asked readers to share some fashion gift ideas for male and female fashion lovers, and they came through.

Check the list out below:

For the ladies

1. Ankara

In an African society like Nigeria where ankara fashion is a big deal, receiving Ankara fabrics - or better yet, ankara clothing - can be a big deal, depending on the receiver's taste in fashion. These days, there are loads of ready-to-wear brands churning out fashionable ankara pieces. Just go online!

2. Handbag

Currently top of the trend lists are mini bags that come in different shapes. For a stylish person who loves to rock trending looks, baguette bags are hot right now and could just be the perfect gift for that special lady/friend in your life.

3. Heeled shoes

This is also another gift perfect for a stylish lady - well, unless she is a tomboy. Since there are different types of heels in different inches, it provides an array of options to choose from depending on her style.

4. Hair extensions

Human hair extensions are what's hot in Nigeria and any lady in love with girly looks will be more than happy to receive such a gift. Although high-quality hairs are mostly on the expensive sides, there are affordable options to go for.

Legit's pick

5. Jewelry

From rings, necklaces, to bracelets and anklets, pieces of jewelry are also another fashion gift idea to give to that special one. You can either go for real gold or high-quality imitations.

For the gentlemen

1. Polo shirts

For men, polo shirts are easily high-functional items as they can be styled in different ways.

2. Kaftan/senators

This is one of the easiest ways to achieve that 'rich look' without trying too hard. This look is so dapper that it can be rocked anywhere be it the office, church or even on a date.

3. Wristwatches

Most men are particular about their watches and this is probably why when shopping for such a gift item, ensure to go for really good pieces.

Legit's pick

4. Perfumes

This works for both men and women as smelling good is equally as important as looking one's best. Just like wristwatches, it is important to go for good scents.

5. Shoes

A good pair of shoes can warm any man's heart. Be it sneakers or boots, there is just the right pair of shoes for any man.

Source: Legit.ng