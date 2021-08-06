Senior Pastor of Shekinah Arena Gospel Ministry International, Gospel Agochukwu has slammed BBNaija’s Shine Ya Eye housemate, Angel

Agochukwu, in the course of a sermon in his church, stated that watching BBNaija is morally wrong for Christians and they should stop it

According to him, watching and following the reality TV show, is detrimental to one’s spiritual being, as they would die untimely

Watching BBNaija and seeing people like Shine Ya Eye housemate Angel as a participant on the show, is disturbing. The founder of Shekinah Arena Gospel Ministry International, a church headquartered in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, Gospel Agochukwu, made this known.

Berating his church members who enjoy watching the reality TV show, the popular pastor referred to a video where Angel was caught on camera touching herself.

Popular Pastor, Gospel Agochukwu has advised his church members against watching BBNaija because of people like Angel. Photo Credit: theangeljbsmith

“I was watching a video on the internet three days ago, and I saw one of them touching herself on live TV. This is what some parents leave on the screen for their children to watch! She was arousing herself with her finger live on TV.” the pastor stated during a sermon in his church.

According to Agochukwu, watching BBNaija is an easy way for people to send their spirit beings to their early graves.

“If you are here and you are a child of God, and you are watching Big Brother Naija, you are killing your spirit,” he added.

Speaking further, he clarified insinuation that he might not like the housemates, saying he’s not against anyone doing their businesses, but he’s concerned about the future of the younger generations exposed to BBNaija's contents.

The cleric added:

“I am not against people doing their businesses, but morality must be taken seriously in our generation. In fact, I’m not against anybody there, in fact, a girl there is from my village, but we must handle morality. If not, in the next five years, these things that are sacred will no longer be sacred again.”

Watch the video below:

Arin bursts into tears as she consoles crying-Angel

As reported on Legit.ng, BBNaija housemate, Arin, busted into tears while she consoles Angel, who had a mental breakdown on Thursday, August 5.

Angel, in the course of her conversation with Arin, lamented how depressed she had been, considering the fact that she's responsible for the welfare of her grandmother who had dementia.

While consoling her, Arin encouraged Angel to remain strong, as she noted that her experience is more than her age.

