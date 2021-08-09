Politics at all levels is not only for leaders and politicians in government; citizens have their many roles to play

Ibadan, Oyo - For Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, the business of politics is for all who is interested in national growth and development.

This is why the governor on Sunday, August 8, encouraged clerics of the Christ Revival Miracle Church, Ibadan, to join politcs.

Governor Makinde made this call when he attended a service at the church which was anchored by the general Overseer, Reverend Peter Folorunso Owa.

The governor encouraged all and sundry to join politics for national growth (Photo: Seyi Makinde)

In his remark, Makinde noted that it is by participating actively in policts that citizens can get the set of leaders that will help them achieve their collective aspirations.

He stated:

"I also encouraged everyone present to get involved in politics and governance, as it is through our participation that our state and country will get the type of leadership it desires."

Meanwhile, Makinde had appealed to the federal government to reverse the suspension of Twitter's operations in Nigeria.

Makinde, the southwest leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the appeal in a statement via Instagram on Saturday, June 5.

The politician, who said leaders should not go beyond emotional reactions to issues, argued that the microblogging site had immense benefits for the country.

He warned that the ban will affect the country's international ratings socially and economically. Makinde listed some of the positive uses of Twitter in the country to include:

1. The governor stated that Twitter has become the platform for young people and indeed all Nigerians to exercise their fundamental right to express and publish an opinion.

2. The PDP leader pointed out that Nigerians use the platform to complain, argue and give feedback to the government and its agencies who in turn, use these to improve policies.

