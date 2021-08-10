Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has been asked not to join anybody to lobby on behalf of Sunday Igboho

This was the position of a group who claimed that Olusegun Obasanjo was a beneficiary of a united Nigeria

Meanwhile, the group, Yoruba for One Nigeria Forum (YONF), urged the former president to issue a statement over allegation that he is lobbying over Igboho

Yoruba for One Nigeria Forum (YONF), a socio-cultural group, has asked former President Olusegun Obasanjo to clear his name over the report that he is lobbying Benin Republic to shield Sunday Adeyemo better known as Igboho from facing prosecution.

The group in a statement titled, ‘Olusegun Obasanjo is the greatest beneficiary of Nigeria’s Unity’ and signed by Seun Adebayo Lawal, its national president, said the call became necessary in view of the significant benefits the former president and Yoruba nation as a whole have gained from a united Nigeria.

Obasanjo has been asked to avoid Igboho’s matter. Photo; Obasanjo library.

“The attention of our organisation has been drawn to media reports that former President Olusegun Obasanjo has embarked on a mission in Benin Republic to shield Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Igboho, who is currently facing multiple criminal charges in the country and on DSS wanted list in Nigeria from being prosecuted. Recall that the self-styled violent agitator has been on the run following his invitation by the Department of State Services,” the group said.

“While we hope that this unpatriotic move is not true, we expect the former President to issue a clear statement on the allegations to inform Nigerians of his position. This is important because of the imminent misconceptions his silence is generating on this matter. It is our position as a native Yoruba indigenous organisation that the alleged move by Obasanjo needs to be censored so as to set records straight for posterity and history.

“The Nigerian history, in its present form has recorded the Yoruba nation as the greatest beneficiaries of Nigeria’s unity since independence. Ironically former President Olusegun Obasanjo is a Yoruba man who has benefited the most from whatever gains Nigeria made of her unity. Obasanjo is the only Nigerian of pure Yoruba descent who has ever ruled this country under the military and civilian dispensations. What more could Nigeria have offered to him or the Yoruba nation? What dues were deserving of the Yoruba nation that Obasanjo could not make up during his time as Head of State and President? He does not need to be reminded of the role Nigeria’s unity played in his rise, both as a military and civilian President thus, the least he owes this nation is to preach peace, promote and advocate for a one united and indissoluble Nigeria.

MURIC faults Afenifere over comments on Sunday Igboho

Meanwhile, the Islamic group, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) says it is unacceptable for Afenifere, the Yoruba socio-political group, to compare Sunday Igboho with Prophet Muhammad and Moses in the Bible.

Afenifere said in a statement there is nothing wrong with Igboho fleeing Nigeria because Moses ran away from Pharaoh and Prophet Muhammad fled his hometown to escape persecution.

But Ishaq Akintola, MURIC director, said the circumstances that made Prophet Muhammad migrate are different from the travails of Igboho.

Olubadan sends delegation to Cotonou over Sunday Igboho

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji Aje Ogungunniso 1, on Sunday, July 25, sent a royal delegation to monitor the court case involving Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) in Cotonou.

It was reported that the monarch's decision was announced on Sunday by Adeola Oloko, his director of media and publicity.

The first-clash Yoruba ruler made the timely move so that the delegation will monitor the proceedings of the court which is expected to sit on Monday, July 26, in Cotonou for an adjourned hearing on Igboho's possible extradition to Nigeria.

Oloko said that the monarch's resolve was informed by his desire to disabuse the minds of persons who feel he is indifferent towards the travails of the activist.

