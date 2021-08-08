Laycon had an interesting outing in OAU as videos of his performance went viral on various social media

Before he could, however, perform, he was made to respect the student-created culture of prostration

After he did that, students erupted in joy as Laycon went ahead to sing from his collection of hit songs

A viral video has shown the moment Laycon was 'blocked' at Ouduwa Hall in Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife (OAU) the place he went to perform.

In the clip, some men surrounded him as a muffled voice of mild rancour can be heard from afar. The person recording the moment spoke about how the students from Awolowo Hostel (Awo boys) could be obstinate.

OAU students enforce their culture when Laycon came to perform. Photo source:@itslaycon, @instablog9ja

They wanted him to respect culture

While the clip did not clearly state what their demand was, a further search online revealed that they wanted the Verified crooner to prostrate before his performance.

It is an age-long culture in OAU that an ariste must prostrate for the students as a sign of respect before he does anything on stage.

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video were amazed, saying that the situation like the one Laycon found himself in is the reason why celebrities go around with bodyguards.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments and thousands of likes.

He must not have a scratch

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

meri_madeinheaven said:

"This is why you see people moving around with heavy security guards and you begin to wonder why and you begin to abuse them or call it pride."

tz_dhamie said:

"You come OAU you no go prostrate,... Who you? Who born you? How did you form?"

adeyanju_af said:

"Of the greatest Ife, thought they will be calmer as years go by, but no, once you stay in that hall you auto loss your sanity."

bube_aji said:

"What do they want him to do for them now."

Laycon's many success stories

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Laycon who became the first 2020 housemate to hit the 1M mark on Instagram has also hit the 1M followers mark on Twitter making him the first ex-housemate to achieve the feat.

What makes this quite special for him is the fact that he celebrated 700k followers just about three months ago.

Social media followers are quite important to a number of celebrities because it shows the level of acceptance they have from fans and how much reach their activities would get.

