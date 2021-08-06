Singer Kcee and his wife Ijeoma continue to melt hearts on social media with pictures from their vacation in Istanbul, Turkey

The singer recently flooded his Instagram page with pictures of his wife on a yacht and penned a sweet note to her

Kcee heaped praises on his woman while noting that nothing in the entire world can be compared to her

Singer Kcee recently left members of the online community gushing after dedicating a loving post to his beautiful wife, Ijeoma.

The Limpopo singer who has been on vacation with his wife in Istanbul stated that he made the conscious decision to celebrate Ijeoma whom he described as the most beautiful woman on earth.

Singer Kcee pens sweet note to wife Ijeoma. Photo: @iam_kcee

Kcee also hailed her for being his strength and support system in the past decade.

He wrote:

"So this summer I decided to celebrate the most beautiful woman on earth, my queen, my angel and the mother of my lovely kids. She has been my strength and my greatest supporter for the past decade."

In a different portion of his post, the music star told his woman that he intends to celebrate her for all eternity. According to Kcee, nothing on earth can be compared to how he feels for her.

His post was accompanied with beautiful pictures of his wife chilling on a yacht.

See his post below:

Fans, colleagues react to Kcee's post

The romantic post from Kcee stirred sweet reactions from his fans and colleagues. Read what some of them had to say below:

nee.empire wrote:

"Love is sweet."

officialladykokolet said:

"Love is a beautiful thing."

dekatooutfits said:

"Beautiful she deserved to be celebrated ❤️Enjoy your vacation pretty."

_elviskum said:

"God please bless me with an amazing wife oh!"

broobembem said:

"Obi cubana don teach una how to appreciate una wife."

Kcee surprises kids in Turkey

Some days ago, Legit.ng reported that the singer took to social media with a video showing the moment he pulled a surprise on his kids.

The entertainer's children could not hold back their excitement on sighting their father at the airport as they screamed for joy.

Kcee also expressed joy over the fact that he was able to pull such a surprise on his adorable children.

