Former Military President, General IbrahimBabangida, has issued a strong warning to the Department of State Services

Babangida on Friday, August 6, said that the secret police which was created in 1986 has to stop flouting court orders

DSS headed by a Director-General on a number of occassion has been reported to have declined obedience to court rulings

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Department of State Services (DSS) has been warned to stop disobeying court orders amid allegations that the secret police has become notorious for not obeying rulings.

Former Military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida cautioned DSS during an interview with ARISE TV which is scduled to air on Friday, August 6.

Ibrahim Babangida has warned the Department of State Services (DSS) to stop disobeying court orders. Photo credit: GEORGES GOBET/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The elder statesman said the agency which was established under his military rule in 1986 has to stop flouting court orders.

Babaginda who is known as IBB served as Nihgeria's head of state between 1985 and 1993.

An analysis publsihed by Premium Times revealed that DSS headed by a Director-General has become notorious for disobeying court orders.

There have been several instances where the secret police flouted court rulings under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

We Don’t Arrest Nigerians on Order of Powerful Reasons - DSS

Earlier, DSS denied arresting and detaining some Nigerians on the orders of powerful citizens in the country.

The secret service said it has been monitoring the standard operating procedure on the Criminal Justice Administration.

DSS was reacting to a comment by a former media aide to the late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua, Olusegun Adeniyi.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news

Federal High Court orders DSS to produce Igboho’s aides

Meanwhile, more than three weeks after their arrest, the 12 detained aides of Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho), on Friday, July 23, got what some might call a favourable ruling at the Federal High Court in Abuja. Read more:

In a hearing presided over by Justice Obiora Egwuatu, the court received an ex parte application from the suspects' lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, before ordering the Department of State Service (DSS) to produce the detained aides.

Moreover, the judge asked the DSS to present before the court its argument as to why the plaintiffs should not be admitted to bail.

Source: Legit