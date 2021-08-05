PDP BoT to Hold Emergency Meeting as Plot to Sack Secondus Thickens

An emergency meeting of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been slated for Thursday, August 5, amid the crisis rocking the opposition party, Daily Trust reported.

The newspaper stated that the chairman of the BoT, Senator Walid Jibrin, highlighted some key issues to be discussed at the meeting. They include:

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the PDP is set to meet on Thursday, August 5, amid the crisis rocking the opposition party.

Source: Facebook

Review of issues generally affecting the party and mapping out os strategies to restore it to the path of progress. Gale of defection rocking the party The resignation of seven deputy secretaries Plot to remove Prince Uche Secondus as national chairman

Senator Jibrin said the BoT will take decisions in the interest of the party and Nigerians, giving assurance that the opposition party will overcome all its problems "by this week", The Punch also reported.

Regarding the plot to sack Secondus, the BoT chairman said:

“It is very normal for people to call on leaders to resign if they see something wrong about the person’s leadership. We are going to discuss the matter and we will act accordingly”.

Strong PDP chieftain plotting to hijack party

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Secondus raised an alarm over the alleged plot to hijack the structure of the opposition party.

The PDP chairman in a statement issued by his spokesman, Ike Abonyi, accused an unnamed chieftain of attempting to hijack the structure of the party.

Legit.ng gathers that the unnamed party chieftain was also accused of planning to "dent the image" of the national chairman.

Ex-PDP governor Dickson defends Secondus

Meanwhile, the senator representing Bayelsa West, Henry Seriake Dickson, has said the PDP cannot afford the grave danger that will arise from appointing a caretaker committee for the party.

Dickson, a former governor of Bayelsa state, made the assertion in a statement on Wednesday, August 4, saying emphatically that such a committee would throw up more problems before the party convention and primaries.

The senator warned that an attempt by a few persons to hijack the party could lead to an implosion.

