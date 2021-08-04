Seriake Dickson, the former governor of Bayelsa state has come to the defence of PDP national chairman, Uche Secondus

The lawmaker representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District alleged that some leaders of the opposition party are causing confusion in PDP

According to Dickson,

Senator representing Bayelsa West in the National Assembly, Chief Henry Seriake Dickson, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cannot afford the grave danger that will arise from appointing caretaker committee for the party.

Dickson, a former governor of Bayelsa State, made the assertion in a statement on Wednesday, saying emphatically that such a committee would throw up more problems before the party convention and primaries at the centre and across the states.

The senator warned that an attempt by a few persons to hijack the party could lead to an implosion, cautioning all those behind the crisis in the party not to leave any opening to the opposition to exploit with their control of the resources and machinery of government.

He urged the PDP leaders to learn from the challenge the opposition had found itself with the appointment of a caretaker committee which was still unfolding.

Dickson argued that with only four months to the end of the tenure of the current PDP working committee, it made no sense to either push for and force a resignation, or to force the appointment of a caretaker committee on a party with officers who have a constitutionally guaranteed tenure.

He also said that with only about a year to the nomination of candidates in the light of the ongoing electoral acts amendments bill, it again did not make sense to push a divisive agenda that the party might not have the time, resources and mechanism to resolve before the nomination processes and primaries which by their nature are divisive.

Dickson said: “Our singular target and focus for now if we are serious, should be to stabilise and strengthen the National Working Committee (NWC) by supporting it and correcting whatever may be wrong in-house quietly while putting our effort wholly on the task of identifying and selecting credible candidates and ensuring fair primaries.

“Our window of opportunity to take over power in 2023 is fast receding as a result of these self inflicted challenges and the hope that Nigerians have in us as an alternative is fast dimming too unless we pull back from the brinks and do so quickly.

“I call on our governors to close ranks and stop the unnecessary battles amongst themselves, support one another and work with other leaders to strengthen and support the party, rather than weakening it.

“I am of the view that governors should be supported in their respective states and the party at the national level should not override their decisions and judgments but to guide and advise when necessary.

“It is a good thing that our governors are all doing well but they should pay the necessary attention to the need to consolidate their states in order to be able defeat the opposition challenge in 2023.”

Dickson equally called on the Board of Trustees (BOT), the National Assembly Caucus of the party, elders and leaders of the party across the country to stand with the National chairman and the NWC to prevent the party from the avoidable crisis.

PDP crisis deepens as mass Resignation Hits Party’s National Leadership

Earlier, the leadership crisis in the PDP deepened further on Tuesday, August 3, after seven national officers of the party resigned from their roles.

The party chieftains addressed their resignation letters to the national secretary of the party.

The PDP members alleged that they were being sidelined and unfairly treated by the national chairman.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Crisis in PDP deepens as three governors, stakeholders insist on Secondus’ resignation

Meanwhile, the call for the resignation of the PDP national chairman has split the party as the crisis reached its peak on Tuesday, August 3, following the resignation of seven members.

Some governors endorsed the resignation of Secondus, others want the party chairman to remain as the leader of the PDP.

The governors took different positions for and against the Secondus-led NWC, saying that eight out of 14 governors are for Secondus while three are against him and that the remaining three are sitting on the fence.

Source: Legit Nigeria