Following the Nigerian government's alleged failure to file extradition charges against Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, the Benin Republic has filed new charges against the Yoruba Nation agitator.

Ibrahim Salami, one of the lawyers representing Igboho explained that new charges were brought up against him on Monday, July 26, during the court hearing, The Punch reported.

Benin Republic has brought fresh charges against Sunday Igboho. Yoruba Nation agitator. Photo credit: Sunday Igboho

Below are the new charges:

Illegal migration Dubious connivance with immigration officers Attempt to cause civil unrest

The court ruled that Igboho remains in detention while the Beninese authorities investigate the fresh allegations against him.

Reacting to the allegations, Salami said if Igboho wanted to cause problems in Benin as being alleged, he would have stayed longer in the country, but he was willing to leave the country less than 24 hours after his arrival, The Cable reported.

Extradition to Nigeria tackled

Salami said the previous allegations that warranted placing Igboho on a watchlist had successful being tackled during the hearing.

Some of the allegations, which he said could not be proved, are trafficking in arms, inciting violence that could result in social disturbance and causing disunity in Nigeria.

The lawyer said the legal team had expected that Igboho would be freed on Monday because the Nigerian government had yet to file formal extradition charges against him.

The case has, however, taken a new dimension as it is now the Benin Republic versus Igboho.

Why did Igboho leave Nigeria?

A few weeks ago, the Department of State Services (DSS) stormed Igboho's house in Ibadan after accusing him of stockpiling arms.

The invasion led to the killing of two of Igboho's men but the activist fighting for the secession of the Yoruba nation escaped.

The DSS later declared him wanted. Igboho was arrested on Monday, July 19, at the airport in Cotonou, the Republic of Benin on his way to Germany.

Sunday Igboho could be sentenced to 21 years in jail - lawmaker

In a related development, reports have indicated that Igboho may face 21 years imprisonment if he is found guilty of using a forged passport from the Benin Republic.

There were claims on social media that Igboho was arrested with a fake Beninese passport in the West African country while trying to catch a flight to Germany.

A lawmaker in Benin identified as Tolulase expressed fear over the fate of Igboho, noting that possessing a fake Beninese passport attracts a maximum sentence of 21 years imprisonment if found guilty.

However, his lawyer said the claims were untrue. He said no Benin Republic passport was found on Sunday Igboho when he was arrested.

Olubadan sends delegation to Cotonou over Sunday Igboho

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1, on Sunday, July 25, sent a royal delegation to monitor Igboho's court case.

The monarch's decision was announced on Sunday by Adeola Oloko, his director of media and publicity.

The first-class Yoruba ruler made the timely move so that the delegation would monitor the proceedings of the court on Monday, July 26.

