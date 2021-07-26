The extradition trial of Sunday Igboho is about to commence at the Benin Republic Court of Appeal

Igboho, according to reliable media sources, has been brought into the court chamber after being kept in a room for hours

The southwest secessionist is to be considered for acquittal and extradition back to Nigeria where he will be further prosecuted

Cotonou, Benin Republic - Amid anxiety and tension, Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho) was on Monday, July 26, brought before the Court of Appeal in Cotonou for his extradition trial.

The Nation reports that the southwest political agitator has been kept in a room since morning awaiting the resumption of the hearing.

Many of his loyalists and supporters have waited around the complex of the court for the commencement of the proceedings.

Many of Igboho's supporters are already around the court building for the trial (Photo: Sunday Igboho)

Igboho's wife, Ropo, alongside some Yoruba traditional rulers and delegates, are also at the premises for the business of the day to begin.

Uncertainty as Benin Republic lawmaker reveals why Sunday Igboho could be sentenced to 21 years imprisonment

Meanwhile, there were claims that Igboho might face 21 years imprisonment if he was found guilty of using a forged passport from the Benin Republic.

Some reports had that Igboho was arrested with a fake Beninese passport in the West African country while trying to catch a flight to Germany.

However, his lawyer, Ibrahim Salami told journalists that the claims were untrue. He said no Benin Republic passport was found on Sunday Igboho when he was arrested.

A lawmaker in Benin identified as Tolulase has expressed fear over the fate of Igboho. According to The Punch, Tolulase in an interview with the BBC Yoruba Service noted that possessing a fake Beninese passport attracts a maximum sentence of 21 years imprisonment if found guilty.

He said if Igboho used a fake passport from the country, the authorities will eventually find out. He explained that the only way non-citizens can get a passport in the Benin Republic is if they are legally married to a citizen of that county.

