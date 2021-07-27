According to a report, a committee of more than 100 people has been appointed to tie the knot for the marriage of President Buhari's son to the Emir of Bichi

The father of the bride-to-be Princess Zahra, Emir of Bichi, has issued a statement confirming this

Also, the Emir of Bichi will be crowned after the marriage of Yusuf Buhari and Zahra Ado-Bayero

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Preparations for the marriage of Yusuf, son of President Muhammadu Buhari, to the daughter of the Emir of Bichi, Princess Zahra Ado-Bayero, on August 20, 2021, have been completed.

Bichi Kingdom spokesman Lurwanu Malikawa, in a statement on Saturday, said the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasir Ado-Bayero, had inaugurated a 145-member committee to facilitate the wedding without any problems.

Kingdom of Bichi | Photo: bbc.com/Hausa

Source: UGC

According to the statement, Bagwai District Commissioner Nura Ahmad (Madaki Bichi) will chair the committee, with Abba Waziri (Falakin Bichi) as its secretary.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

While inaugurating the committee, the king, who was represented by Madakin Bichi, instructed its members to use their experience to ensure the success of the wedding.

Date of engagement and coronation date

According to the statement, the committee will also organise the coronation of the Emir of Bichi, as well as the coronation and the presentation of staff of office by Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The announcement also disclosed that the wedding will be held on August 20 and the appointment is scheduled for August 21 at the Emir of Bichi palace.

Yusuf reportedly met Zahra in the UK, where they are studying for a bachelor's degree, Punch reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

A 145-person committee has been formed to oversee the marriage ceremony of Yusuf and Zahra. Photo credit: @africa_global_news, @maestromedia_online

Source: Instagram

Yusuf Buhari, the Talban Daura

Yusuf Buhari has been turbaned the Talban Daura, a top traditional position in Daura Emirate of Katsina state.

Presidential aide, Garba Shehu, announced the good news in a Facebook post on Tuesday, July 20.

He shared a photo of himself, Yusuf, and Musa Daura, which had the caption:

“With Yusuf Buhari, just named Talban Daura and Musa Daura, the Dan Madamin Daura.”

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit