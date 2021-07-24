The Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was questioned on the presumed silence of southwest governors on the arrest of Sunday Igboho

Giving a response, the governor disclosed that a lot was going on quietly and privately to see that the activist is freed

Igboho is in custody in Benin Republic after he was arrested at the airport, and will remain there pending the hearing of his extradition case

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Lagos state - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has lent his voice to the ongoing saga involving the Nigerian government and Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

Addressing journalists on Saturday, July 24, after casting his vote, Sanwo-Olu said there were people working behind the scene to secure the release of Igboho, PM News reports.

This was in response to questions about the presumed silence of southwest governors on the arrest of the Yoruba Nation agitator.

Sanwo-Olu spoke on Igboho's arrest while answering questions from newsmen. Photo credit: @jidesanwooluofficial

Source: Facebook

Igboho, after fleeing Nigeria, was arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic on Monday, July 19, while he was about to board a plane to Germany.

Sanwo-Olu stated:

“These are very difficult times for all of us. I can assure you that people are working behind the scenes.

“At occasions like this, it’s not by how many Press people you call.

“I’m aware that a lot of people have responses that they are doing quietly and privately and it doesn’t have to be a public conversation."

Igboho has been agitating for the Yoruba Nation and had to go into hiding after his house was raided by security operatives and he was declared a wanted man.

His plan to escape to Germany failed as he was apprehended at the airport with his wife, Ropo. The woman was later released and her passport was returned.

Will Igboho be extradited?

The federal government is demanding that the Yoruba nation agitator be extradited to Nigeria, but his lawyers are fighting against it.

A court in Benin Republic had fixed Thursday, July 22, to convene for the extradition hearing of the embattled activist.

The hearing was later adjourned till Monday, July 26, to allow the federal government to bring up whatever evidence they may have against Igboho. Till then, the activist will remain in custody.

Igboho still in custody

The agitator is reportedly cooling his heels at the Economic and Financial Brigade station in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Known in Benin Republic as Brigade économique et financière (BEF), it is seen as the equivalent of Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Source: Legit.ng