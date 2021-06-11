A 25-year-old event planner identified as Olamide Ipadeola is an inspiration to many young Nigerians

According to the graduate of Mass Communication from Yaba College of Technology, she gathered the needed skills as an event planner while working at a restaurant

Olamide, who established square_events.ng, saw herself through school while working at the restaurant

A 25-year-old Nigerian lady identified as Olamide Ipadeola has explained how working in a restaurant while schooling earned her N500,000 on her first job after putting the skills learnt to practice.

Speaking with Legit.ng regional reporter, Adewumi Adeoye, Olamide said she studied Mass Communication and earned a National Diploma in 2016 from Yaba College of Technology.

Olamide Ipadeola is a young entrepreneur that is achieving success as an event planner. Photo credit: Olamide Ipadeola

The young entrepreneur, who is the owner of square_events.ng, said working at the restaurant was the only available opportunity for her to be able to save money for school fees and feeding.

Making her first half a million naira

Ipadeola noted that the experience she garnered while working at the restaurant propelled her to venturing into organising events, which consequently earned her N500,000 from her first job with a corporate company.

She stated that her success story is predicated on her zeal to become great in life and also contribute effectively to the development of humanity.

In her words:

“I started organising events far back in school when I used to work for a restaurant so as to be able to make and save money for school fees and feeding therefrom at Yaba College of Technology.

“So, I learnt integrity, team work, and good communication with clients and other people, and others while working at the restaurant.

“So, these were the skills I put to good use to float my own job of organising events and consequently made my first N500,000 from a corporate event."

She gives a piece of advice

The industrious lady gave a piece of advice to those in her shoes, noting that their passion and integrity would speak for them.

In her words:

“The zeal and the fact that I want to become someone great in life keeps pushing me to exceed my limits.

“To those out there who are like me, I would advice you to note that your passion and integrity will speak for you.

“Also, do not neglect continuity of what you love doing and stay true to yourself always.”

Another lady achieves success

Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman with the Twitter handle @lolaofabuja got social media talking after announcing that she launched her event centre in Abuja.

The woman shared adorable photos of the event centre on her page and said it is capable of accommodating 250 people in banquet style and 400 people in lecture style.

In her words:

"Yesterday, I launched my event Centre in Abuja. Sits 250 in banquet style/400 in lecture style. Complimentary Sound•Parking•Generator•VIP•Projector•Furniture•Kitchenette•Convenience."

