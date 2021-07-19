A new registrar has been appointed to take over the office of late Godswill Obioma who died after a brief illness

The new appointee is Professor Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi, a native of Wushishi ocal government area of Niger state

Wushishi was a professor of Science Education at the Federal University of Technology Minna Niger state before his latest appointment.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Niger state - The appointment of Professor Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi as the registrar and chief executive of the National Examination Council (NECO) has been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Daily Trust reports that a letter signed by the minister of education, Malam Adamu Adamu, stated that the appointment takes effect from July 12.

President Buhari has appointed Professor Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi as the substantive NECO registrar. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Similarly, Azeez Sani, the head of information and public relations division, NECO headquarters in a statement on Monday, July 19, confirming Wushishi's appointment revealed the position is for an initial tenure of five years.

Before his latest elevation, the registrar who hails from Wushishi local government area of Niger state was serving as a professor at the Federal University of Technology Minna Niger state, The Punch added.

Born on April 5, 1965, Professor Wushishi has held several positions in the education sector, with many scholarly publications to his credit.

The council has been run by an acting registrar following the death of the former registrar.

NECO gets acting registrar as replacement for late Obioma

Wushishi's appointment is coming more than a month after Ebikibina John Ogborodi was appointed as the acting registrar and chief executive of NECO.

Thi was announced by the council's head of information and public relations division, Mallam Azeez Sani, on Thursday, June 3.

Before his latest elevation, the acting registrar who hails from the Sagbama local government area of Bayelsa was serving as the director of special duties.

NECO confirms sudden death of registrar

Earlier, NECO confirmed trending news concerning its registrar, Professor Godswill Obioma. In a statement made available by the examination body, the registrar was reported to have died after a brief illness on Monday, May 31.

The body consequently urged its members to remain calm. Recall that news had circulated that Obioma killed by gunmen suspected to be assassins.

However, both the police and officials of NECO said Obioma died a natural death and also reconstructed the timeline of his death.

Source: Legit.ng News