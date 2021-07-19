Nicole Tuck’s biography: what is known about DJ Khaled's wife?

Nicole Tuck is a well-known American entrepreneur and currently the music manager to her world-famous musician husband, DJ Khaled. Besides earning fame from her relationship with the famous DJ, Nicole is also known among her fans as the founder of the now-defunct ABU Apparel line. Who is DJ Khaled's wife beyond her hugely famous marriage to the singer?

Here is a look at Nicole's childhood, education, career, and relationship.

Profile summary

Full name: Nicole Tuck

Nicole Tuck Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 7 December 1975

7 December 1975 Nicole Tuck's age: 45 years (as of 2021)

45 years (as of 2021) Place of birth: New Rochelle, New York

New Rochelle, New York Current residence: New York

New York Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Sexuality: Straight

Straight Nationality: American

American Nicole Tuck's religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 5 feet 7 inches

5 feet 7 inches Height in centimeters: 170

170 Weight in kilograms: 60

60 Weight in lbs.: 132

132 Body measurements in inches: 35-29-36

35-29-36 Eye color: Brown

Brown Hair color: Black

Black Father: Elwood Tuck

Elwood Tuck Mother: Pauline Vitale

Pauline Vitale Sister: Freshie Tuck

Freshie Tuck Brother: Jonathan Tuck (late)

Jonathan Tuck (late) Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Khaled Mohamed Khaled (DJ Khaled)

Khaled Mohamed Khaled (DJ Khaled) Children: Asahd and Aalam

Asahd and Aalam Occupation: Entrepreneur and music manager

Entrepreneur and music manager Net worth: $6 million

Nicole Tuck's bio

Here is all you need to know about Nicole.

Parents and early childhood

Who is Nicole Tuck? The renowned wife of DJ Khaled was born in New Rochelle, New York, America. Her family is of mixed descent with Palestinian, American, and African roots. Nicole grew up alongside two siblings, Freshie, and the late Jonathan.

How old is Nicole Tuck? She is currently 45 years old, having been born on 7 December 1975. She was born to parents Elwood Tuck and Pauline Vitale. Her father has been a member of the Uniondale firm, Summit Security Services Inc, a part of the renowned Investigation and Security Services Industry.

Nicole Tuck's parents are still together.

Education and career

Nicole attended the Marymount Manhattan College and graduated in 2003 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. She then joined Fordham University to pursue a Master's Degree in education. She graduated from the university in 2005.

After completing her studies, Nicole decided to venture into the business world. In 2010, she created her clothing line known as ABU Apparel. The abbreviation ABU stood for 'Always Be U.' The brand was popularized by numerous celebrities, including DJ Khaled, Ace Hood, DeRay McKesson, and Akon.

In 2012, Nicole's husband, DJ Khaled, became ABU Apparel's brand ambassador. This role helped the clothing line rake in considerable profits for a short while. After some time, the company began registering losses, forcing Nicole to shut it down.

What does Nicole Tuck do for a living? She is currently acting in the capacity of DJ Khaled's manager. She landed this role in the music world a short while after the closure of ABU Apparel.

Nicole Tuck's nationality and religion

The renowned businesswoman is of American nationality, having been born in New York State. What religion is Nicole Tuck? She is a Christian, a topic that has often come up during interviews touching on her relationship with DJ Khaled.

Her husband is a devout Muslim.

Marriage

Who is DJ Khaled married to? The answer is Nicole Tuck. The two have two children named Aalam and Asahd. Their first son was born in October 2016, an event that DJ Khaled's spouse streamed on Snapchat. The couple's second son was born in 2019.

How did DJ Khaled and his wife meet? The two met in the 1990s but only began dating in 2003, more than a decade after their first meeting. The two then got engaged in 2016 after the birth of their first child. .

Nicole Tuck has carved out a name for herself in the business and entertainment world. Despite not working as she had planned, her clothing line, ABU Apparel, played a huge role in her fame. This fame was then enhanced by her relationship with DJ Khaled, one of the most popular faces of the modern-day music industry.

