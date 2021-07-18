It is a lie: Lai Mohammed denies asking Obi Cubana to loan Nigeria money

Nigeria has not requested loan from Obi Cubana, according to the Ministry of Information and Culture

A news outlet had reported that Lai Mohammed requested the loan from the Cubana Group chairman

Recall that Obi Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana has been in the news recently over the burial of his mother in Oba

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has denied asking Cubana Group Chairman, Obi Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana, to loan money to Nigeria.

The Ministry of Information and Culture on its verified Facebook page on Sunday placed a ‘Fake News’ stamp on a news item claiming that the minister made the statement.

Lai Mohammed has denied asking Obi Cubana to loan Nigeria money. Photo: Ministry of information

Source: Depositphotos

The news which was published by an online medium read in part, “Obi Cubana has this kind of money and Nigeria is borrowing money from China. Cubana should borrow us money, Nigeria is collapsing- Lai Mohammed”.

Obi Cubana has been trending on social media for the last four days for hosting a lavish funeral for his mother in Oba, a town in Idemili South local government area of Anambra State

In another report, Legit.ng had reported that Abba Kyari, the deputy commissioner of police who is famous for cracking major crimes visited Oba, an Anambra town, for the burial of the mother of Obinna Iyiegbu, the billionaire owner of Cubana Club.

The gist about the burial has dominated Nigeria's social media space in the past few days as musicians, actors, socialites and other top celebrities turned up for the burial on Friday, July 16.

As head of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP’s) Intelligence Response Team in 2017, Kyari led the operation that led to the arrest of Evans, a suspected billionaire kidnapper.

He has also cracked other cases that shook the country. Oba, the town in Idemili North local government area of Anambra state, is not the first place where Kyari will be seen cooling off.

Abba Kyari a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), has confirmed attending the burial of the mother of Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, the billionaire owner of Cubana Club.

In a post sighted by Legit.ng on his verified Facebook page Kyari described Obi Cubana as one of the most hardworking entrepreneurs he knows.

The highly respected policeman said this while giving reasons for attending the burial which was held at Oba, a town in Idemili North local government of Anambra state.

Obi Cubana’s mum’s burial: Kanayo O.Kanayo shows off huge stack of cash

Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, stormed Anambra with boxes and a huge stack of money for lavish spending at the burial.

In the video he shared on his Instagram page, some of the money in N500 notes were in boxes while the rest were piled in huge racks on the table.

The people in the room were heard hailing him as he walked in before picking up a fat bundle.

Source: Legit