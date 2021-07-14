Nigerians have taken to social media to console Nollywood actress Adunni Ade after a post she made on her page

The film star revealed that her younger brother recently passed away as she noted that he would no longer feel pains

The mother of two did not share what led to the death of her younger brother, neither did she share his name

Two days after mourning the death of legendary singer Sound Sultan, Nollywood actress Adunni Ade is now mourning the loss of her younger brother.

Actress Adunni Ade loses her younger brother. Photos: @iamadunniade

Source: Instagram

Sleep well little brother

The film star took to her IG page to share photos of her handsome brother as she announced his death. The photos revealed the actress' brother as a happy person.

Although Adunni did not share the cause of his death, the mother of two said her brother would no longer feel pain. She then urged him to sleep well.

Even in death, Adunni told her brother that she loves him.

Reactions

ritadominic:

"So sorry hun."

ronkeodusanya:

"Am so sorry….. may God be with u and the family at this time."

siruti:

"My condolences."

officialsholakosoko:

"Oh my God! May his soul rest in peace."

aphricanace:

"So sorry for your loss hun."

monicafriday1:

"Awww sorry mama."

lauraikeji:

"So sorry sis."

kennethokolie:

"My sincere condolence dear."

urueke:

"Accept my condolences Duns!!"

kunleafod:

"So sorry ... God will be with u."

realmercyaigbe:

"So sorry my love."

mofeduncan:

"My condolences."

I have been discharged

Legit.ng earlier reported that Small Doctor shared his last message with Sound Sultan who passed away on Sunday, July 11.

The screenshot showed Small Doctor praying that the late singer would bounce back. He also encouraged Sultan, telling him that his spirit is strong.

Small Doctor made a voice note singing that it was not time for Sultan to go. Another chat between the men showed Small Doctor asking after the welfare of the late singer who informed him that he had been discharged.

Source: Legit Newspaper