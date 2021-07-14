Nollywood actress Uche Elendu has every reason to be grateful to God as she recently turned a year older

The Nollywood actress described herself as one whom God had mercy on as she posed for the camera

Fans and colleagues took to her comment section to shower prayers and celebrate the mother of two

Actress Uche Elendu has expressed gratitude to God for not letting her down as she marks her birthday on Wednesday, July 14.

The mother of two went out of her way to make herself feel special on her big day.

Actress Uche Elendu celebrates her birthday. Photos: @ucheelendu

Source: Instagram

Uche Elendu in three stunning outfits

In the mood of celebration, the film star who was ready for her big day shared photos of herself in three different outfits.

The black dress

Uche was spotted in a long black dress as she sat on a chair that looked like a small throne. A brown accessory donned her head and neck as she placed a finger on her lips.

In the caption of her post, Uche told her haters to keep quiet as they are not God.

The grey-coloured dress

Uche looked stunning in her second outfit as she gave a pose that showed her looking straight at the camera.

The glittering green dress

Eyes closed, a small smile playing on her lips with a hand raised, the actress seemed to be in a praising mood as she faced the camera.

Happy birthday, Uche Elendu

Fans and colleagues joined in the celebration and wished Uche well.

nuella_njubigbo:

"Beautiful."

onyiialexx:

"More life sis."

ruby_ojiakor:

"Happy birthday sis."

chitaoxe1:

"Beautiful birthday darling."

adaoraukoh:

"Drip Drip. Fiesty. GOD bless ur day."

euchariaanunobi:

"You're blessed and highly favoured. happy birthday beloved darling sister."

greatmind4040:

"More life."

ladydeewellness:

"And you will keep winning big sis. Green looks great on you. The colour of prosperity of wealth. It will never leave you this new season of your life. Happy birthday again. Love you."

blessings783:

"Beautiful."

sumptuousrawyaltycollections_:

"Happy birthday beautiful woman."

amarachiigidimbah:

"Ah! Chief How come you look 18 today? Are you a vampire? How exactly do you do it Ma? Whatever it is that you do that keeps you this young. keeping doing it, I LOVE IT!! Hapoy birthday."

Source: Legit