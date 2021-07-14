Actress Uche Elendu Turns Up in 3 Stunning Outfits As She Celebrates Her Birthday Online
- Nollywood actress Uche Elendu has every reason to be grateful to God as she recently turned a year older
- The Nollywood actress described herself as one whom God had mercy on as she posed for the camera
- Fans and colleagues took to her comment section to shower prayers and celebrate the mother of two
Actress Uche Elendu has expressed gratitude to God for not letting her down as she marks her birthday on Wednesday, July 14.
The mother of two went out of her way to make herself feel special on her big day.
Uche Elendu in three stunning outfits
In the mood of celebration, the film star who was ready for her big day shared photos of herself in three different outfits.
The black dress
Uche was spotted in a long black dress as she sat on a chair that looked like a small throne. A brown accessory donned her head and neck as she placed a finger on her lips.
In the caption of her post, Uche told her haters to keep quiet as they are not God.
The grey-coloured dress
Uche looked stunning in her second outfit as she gave a pose that showed her looking straight at the camera.
The glittering green dress
Eyes closed, a small smile playing on her lips with a hand raised, the actress seemed to be in a praising mood as she faced the camera.
Mercy Johnson shares throwback video of clueless Regina Daniels petting her son instead of feeding him
Happy birthday, Uche Elendu
Fans and colleagues joined in the celebration and wished Uche well.
nuella_njubigbo:
"Beautiful."
onyiialexx:
"More life sis."
ruby_ojiakor:
"Happy birthday sis."
chitaoxe1:
"Beautiful birthday darling."
adaoraukoh:
"Drip Drip. Fiesty. GOD bless ur day."
euchariaanunobi:
"You're blessed and highly favoured. happy birthday beloved darling sister."
greatmind4040:
"More life."
ladydeewellness:
"And you will keep winning big sis. Green looks great on you. The colour of prosperity of wealth. It will never leave you this new season of your life. Happy birthday again. Love you."
blessings783:
"Beautiful."
sumptuousrawyaltycollections_:
"Happy birthday beautiful woman."
amarachiigidimbah:
"Ah! Chief How come you look 18 today? Are you a vampire? How exactly do you do it Ma? Whatever it is that you do that keeps you this young. keeping doing it, I LOVE IT!! Hapoy birthday."
