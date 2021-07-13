Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson recently shared her favourite video of Regina Daniels and her son Munir

Nigerian actresses Mercy Johnson-Okojie and Regina Daniels seem to have a close relationship even though they do not show it off on social media.

Mercy Johnson recently shared a video of Regina with her handsome son Munir on her Instagram page.

Mercy Johnson shares her favourite video of Regina Daniels and her son. Photos: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Regina Daniels and her son Munir

In the video, Regina and Munir who was a newborn at the time were spotted. While the new mum was tending to her son, Munir kept yawning and directing his mouth towards Regina's chest.

The actress, however, did not seem to understand what her son wanted as she kept petting him.

In the caption that accompanied the video, Mercy asked her followers what they thought Regina's son wanted through his body gestures.

Watch the cute video below:

Regina Daniel responds

When Regina sighted Mercy's post, she took to the comment section to explain herself. As it's common to many new mums, the actress said she didn't understand what her son's gesture meant at that time.

She said:

"God. mummy, I didn’t know then. but now I do. I love you always my queen."

Fans respond

Mercy's followers also responded to her question.

anoruejane:

"Food oooh breast milk."

jydesonglobal:

"Breastfeeding! The baby wants food."

jsdskincare:

"Awww so cute, Mrs Reg baby wants Brest milk.....in case of next time."

official_gennyblaze:

"All he wanted was natural milk not petting."

Munir clocks one

Just recently, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels gushed over her son as he marked his first birthday.

The billionaire’s wife shared series of cute photos of her baby boy as well as an adorable video which she accompanied with a caption where she explained just how much his first birthday meant to her.

The movie star acknowledged that her baby boy always left her in awe of his beauty as she often gushed over how good he looked. Not stopping there, Regina called on her fans to join her in celebrating the milestone. She also showered prayers on her baby boy.

Source: Legit.ng