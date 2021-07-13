A fresh update on Naira Marley’s ongoing case with the EFCC has got Nigerians talking on social media

The anti-graft agency announced that the rapper’s internet fraud case trial has been adjourned till October 5

However, the update stirred different reactions from netizens with some people saying the case should be forgotten

Rapper Azeez Fashola better known as Naira Marley has not been let off from his ongoing internet fraud case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The commission in a fresh update shared on their official Instagram page announced that Justice I. Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, adjourned the trial of the Soapy crooner till October 5.

Recall that in May 2019, Legit.ng reported that the indigenous rap star made an appearance at court where he pleaded not guilty to the 11-count charge of credit card fraud preferred against him by the anti-graft agency.

Still reporting on the matter, the EFCC via its media and publicity department disclosed that the prosecution counsel, Bilkisu Buhari, stated that the matter was slated for cross-examination of the second prosecution witness, PW2, Anosike. She also urged the court to call on the witness for the continuation of the hearing.

However, the rapper’s counsel, Akinwale Kola-Taiwo urged the court for a short date since the matter is only for mention and not the continuation of the trial.

Read the full report below:

Nigerians react on social media

The fresh update on the rapper's case elicited mixed reactions from members of the online community. Read some of their comments below:

boogieben3_ said:

"See you people should close the case."

castle_khing said:

"Shey be even under law after a particular amount of adjournment dem dey discharge case."

rashidat.idris said:

"make Una leave my guy alone."

its.niyi_ said:

"The sweet adjournment continues."

officialidiagbo said:

"This is Nigeria where case last 3yrs no results, money is tooo good abeg."

