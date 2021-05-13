- Naira Marley has taken to social media to let all know that he finally met the little girl who danced to one of his songs months ago

- The 4-year-old went viral for her immaculate dance steps as she moved to Naira Marley's song

- The little girl also showed off her dance moves to the singer who sat on a chair, clearly impressed

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A little girl, Darasimi had months ago, impressed Naira Marley fans, and the singer himself with her dance moves to one of his songs.

The singer shared a video of the 4-year-old on his Instagram page and expressed the desire to see her.

Naira Marley is impressed with Darasimi's moves to his songs Photo credit: @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

In a recent Instagram post, the Koleyewon crooner eventually met the little fan and he shared one of their moments together.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The singer sat on a chair in the living room while the girl who was obviously not shy in his presence dropped some dance moves as the people around her hailed her.

Naira Marley was clearly impressed with the little girl and even held his head at some point when she did a particular move.

He wrote:

"So cute, her fav jam’s KOLEYEWON. Thanks for the gift @darasimi0330. Marlians4life."

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Read some of the comment from impressed fans sighted on the post below:

Prince_ii:

"She finished me."

Stefflondon:

"She’s too cute."

Pablomagik:

"Awwwn."

Royal_queens_thrifts:

"Yessssss, finally my baby meets Nairamarley."

Official_lynxberry:

"Incredible."

Everything_corporatewears:

"So cute."

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the video of a group of Nigerian doctors who showed their dance moves to Naira Marley's I'm Coming song went viral online.

The short clip which has been watched over 21,000 times had Nigerians talking and trying to determine the setting of the video.

The video got people appreciating the hard work that Nigerian doctors invest into their work.

Source: Legit