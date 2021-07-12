Those behind NYSC certificate forgery allegation against former Nigerian minister Adeosun should be punished according to a Yoruba group

The group, Afenifere chapter in Europe and America asked the presidency to question those behind her downfall

Going further, the group called on the FG to celebrate the court pronouncement that Adeosun needs no NYSC certificate to hold a ministerial position

A message has been sent to President Muhammadu Buhari. The message is simple - prosecute those who accused former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun of certificate forgery.

The call was made by the United States of America and Europe chapters of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, This Day reports.

The FG has been asked to punish Adeosun’s accusers. Photo: Kemi Adeosun

Source: Facebook

This was disclosed in a statement jointly issued by Babatunde Shinaba and Dr Durojaiye Akindurire, the chairmen of Europe and USA chapters respectively, Punch Newspaper added.

The statement read in part:

“Now that the truth is out and she has been vindicated, we urge President Buhari to do the needful by holding to account all those who brought needless grief and misery to Mrs Adeosun and the Buhari administration.

Court clears ex-minster of NYSC scheme allegation

Recall that Justice Taiwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja ruled that Adeosun was not qualified for the scheme being that she graduated at 22 years as a British citizen at the time.

The court also noted that the former minister returned to her motherland when she was above 30 years, making her ineligible for the service.

Even more, Justice Taiwo said the plaintiff did not require a discharge certificate of NYSC to be appointed a minister in Nigeria.

Huge reactions as Adeosun reemerges, introduces new programme

Meanwhile, Adeosun founded an online thrift-for-charity initiative tagged the Dash Me Foundation.

The foundation launched on Sunday, June 13, was established to mobilise resources for distribution to vulnerable people in society via grassroots charities.

In a post on her verified Facebook page, the former minister thanked those who attended the launch of the foundation, including Nigeria's vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who chaired the occasion.

