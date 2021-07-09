The Nigerian government has been urged to address the insecurity facing the country ahead of the 2023 general elections

FCT, Abuja - The United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has expressed concern over the ongoing conflicts in various parts of the country, saying that the ugly trends may derail Nigeria’s democracy ahead of the 2023 elections.

The News reports that the development director of the office, Chris Beecroft made the disclosure at the event organised to launch the Nigeria Governors’ Forum Inclusive Security Initiative in Abuja on Thursday, July 8.

The government of the United Kingdom has urged the federal government to address the insecurity in Nigeria. Credit: Femi Adesina.

Legit.ng gathered that the initiative was launched to tackle insecurity, conflicts and violence in the country.

Beecroft noted that there is a raging conflict in every part of Nigeria with the active insurgency in the northeast, adding that farmer-herder conflicts are extending across the country.

UK wants the federal government to address insecurity in Nigeria

The Guardian also reported that Beecroft said the conflict represented an existential threat to Nigeria’s unity and its development, stating that Nigeria faced peace and security challenges.

He, however, noted that peace and stability would be achieved when the causes of conflict in the society were managed through strong, fair and responsive governance mechanisms, whether at the community, state or the federal level.

Beecroft said:

“Greater emphasis needs to be placed on reconciliation, mediation, arbitration and access to justice- all vital components of a vibrant, resilient and effective social contrast. The rise in conflict risks destabilising Nigeria’s democracy in the run-up to the 2023 elections.

“There is an active insurgency in the northeast; farmer-herder conflicts are extending across the country; resource conflicts in the Delta; tension in the southeast; and banditry in the northwest. Conflict destroys lives, destroys livelihoods, destroys hope and ambition for the future. Conflict represents an existential threat to Nigeria’s unity and its development."

Committed to advancing peace and security agenda

He called for job creation for young Nigerians for them to have a stake in a prosperous and peaceful Nigeria.

Beecroft stated that the UK FCDO recognised the important role the NGF played in setting the peace and security agenda and in building state and community level structures and institutions to reduce violence and respond to conflict and insecurity across Nigeria.

He said:

“The UK is pleased to have been able to support this initiative and is committed to continue working with the NGF in advancing its peace and security agenda."

