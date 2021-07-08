Governor Yahaya Bello has been advised to be sincere and honest with the spending of the Kogi state funds

This advice was given by a Kogi-born political activist, Comrade Usman Okai Austin, as told the governor to tell people how he spends Kogi's resources

Okai, however, said that nothing justifies paying officers on level nine (9) N6,000 and N3,000 as a monthly salary

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

FCT, Abuja - A Kogi-born political activist popularly known as Comrade Usman Okai Austin, has urged the state governor, Yahaya Bello, to handle the state funds with utmost sincerity even as he nurses presidential ambition ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a statement issued by Okai and seen by Legit.ng, the activist noted that the state was thrown into unnecessary arguments over the alleged order made by Bello that 17% salary should be paid to local government workers within the state.

Comrade Usman Okai has berated Governor Yahaya Bello over the payment of salary. Credit: Comrade Usman Okai.

Source: Facebook

He noted that the development might sound impossible to many, adding that screenshots from those affected were released into the public glare.

Okai who has been at loggerheads with Bello-led administration in the state was quoted as saying, the governor must be honest in handling resources belonging to Kogi state, stressing that nothing justifies paying officers on level nine (9) N6,000 and N3,000 as a monthly salary without being on loan.

The activist argued that the disclosure and the need to remind the governor was imperative following the ongoing haphazard payment to some workers at the state and local government levels.

Bello must tell us the financial position of Kogi state

He said the citizens of the state have every right to the financial position of the state, saying that Bello is technically giving them the impression that he's siphoning the money for his presidential ambition.

Okai said:

"Though it’s unfortunate the people of Kogi are not lucky with expecting exemplary honesty and accountability in the management of state resources, not even from a governor who claimed religious uprightness, but he should at least have human sympathy in his dealings because he will be held accountable one day.

"In Kogi state, the civil servants are stagnated for years without promotions, the governor started with zero salaries, but after so much public outcry he commenced the payment of half salary and today he is paying what cannot be quantified.

"Ordinarily, a governor in this category should be pressurized to explain to the general public the rationale behind such abnormalities crippling the state and her economy, but nobody can dare that as NLC and other union bodies in the state are living in fear."

Okai called on other critical stakeholders in the state not to keep mute, and watch how things unfold negatively at this trying time of the state's history.

He added that stakeholders shouldn't wait for the election periods before making case for the citizens they offered themselves to serve.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Youths threaten to sue Bello if he fails to join presidential race in 2023

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that members of the Bello North Central Youths Support Group (BENCYSG) who promised to buy a nomination form for Governor Yahaya Bello ahead of the 2023 elections have threatened to sue him if he fails to join the presidential race.

It was reported that Wilfred Mustapha, the BENCYSG's coordinator, said on Monday, July 5, that Governor Bello is the only qualified presidential material from the north-central who has the ability to inspire national unity.

The group claimed that the governor is capable of delivering the desired change in Nigeria owing to his track record.

Source: Legit