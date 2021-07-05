Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi has only one option to avoid being sued by vibrant youths in the north central

The youths from the region have vowed to sue the governor if he fails to join the 2023 presidential election

Promising Governor Bello that they will gather support for him during the poll, the youths also pledged to buy the nomination form for him

Members of the Bello North Central Youths Support Group (BENCYSG) who have promised to buy nomination form for Governor Yahaya Bello ahead of the 2023 elections are threatening to sue him if he fails to join the race.

In a statement released by Wilfred Mustapha, BENCYSG's coordinator, the group said on Monday, July 5, that Governor Bello is the only qualified presidential material from the north central who has the ability to inspire national unity, Leadership reports.

The group claimed that the governor is capable delivering the desired change in Nigeria owing to his track records.

Based on this belief, the pro-Bello organisation vowed to mobilise support from youths in the state and beyond ahead of the next presidential election, NAN also reported.

The statement partly read:

“In an event he dare succumb to any pressure to withdraw (God forbid) from the race, we will ask our team of lawyers to sue him.

“Fundamentally, the regionalism and zoning system favours Bello more than any other contender. He comes from a region (North Central) that has never produced the president or vice president since the country return to democracy in 1999.’’

Yahaya Bello Finally Addresses Issues on His 2023 Presidential Ambition

Earlier, Governor Bello had declared that he was considering the possibility of heeding calls on him to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bello stated this during a chat with State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in his office in the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday, June 3.

Legit.ng gathered that he also said competence and capacity should be the criteria for electing the next president and not his ethnicity or region.

