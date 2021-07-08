Popular Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, recently took to social media to say a special prayer for her single and searching female fans

The movie star prayed that before the end of the year 2021, these ladies will meet their future husbands

Not stopping there, Moyo also prayed for those in troubled marriages and asked God to renew their homes

Popular Nigerian movie star, Moyo Lawal, appears to have been recently moved to remember her fans, especially the single and searching ladies among them.

The actress dedicated a post on her Instagram page to them where she prayed about their situation.

Moyo encouraged her fans by saying that their future husband will find them before 2021 ends.

Moyo Lawal prays her female fans find love. Photos: @moyolawalofficial

Source: Instagram

However, that was not all. The movie star then accompanied the post with a caption where she said the husband they find should be a good one with integrity.

Moyo also addressed those in troubled marriages and asked God to renew their homes with joy and fulfilment.

In her words:

“Husband wey get oil ni oooooh (A Godfearing one that has integrity, sense and takes good care of you ) …… ….. …… …….. ….. p.s For the suffering and smiling married ones , may God almighty help renew your home with real joy and fulfillment ✌️.”

See the post below:

Nigerians react

Nigerians who have been known to be highly religious people wasted no time in responding positively to the actress’ prayers. Others also saw humour in her post.

Read some of their reactions below:

Yourdoseofcrazy:

"Amen o!!❤️ But this caption ehn , the last part killed me."

Chychyegbuonu:

"Endure without frustration ke! Lord I rejectooo, may Almighty God intervene In their home, change their man spirit, set them free from bondage and give them freedom to be happy in their marriage again."

Sanirukayamawedo:

"Amen and Amen ."

Ifeanyi.chris3:

"@moyolawalofficial for you to get a God fearing husband or man you yourself must first be God fearing, God is so jealous of his children he can never allow them to go into d hand of one who is not also God fearing."

Interesting.

Actress Uche Ogbodo advises people in 'rubbish marriages'

Popular Nollywood actress and new mum, Uche Ogbodo, recently caused a buzz on social media after she advised people in joyless marriages.

Taking to her Instagram story, the movie star wondered about people who were in ‘rubbish marriages with zero happiness’.

The single mother asked if these people were cajoled into the marriages or if they went in with their eyes closed.

Source: Legit.ng