Popular Nigerian comedian, Oluwakaponeski has finally reacted after a movie director called out male skit makers who dressed as ladies to tell their jokes

According to Brenda Uphopho, she found cross-dressing comedians who mimicked women ridiculous

In reaction to her post, Kaponeski warned her to be guided and respect boundaries because anybody could get slapped

Popular Nigerian social media sensation, Oluwakaponeski, has now responded to his detractors after a movie producer, Brenda Uphopho, called out male skit makers who cross-dressed to tell their jokes.

Legit.ng had earlier reported on how Brenda took to social media and asked comedians Zic Saloma and Oluwakponeski to display their talent in their own gender if they could.

In reaction to Brenda’s now-viral post, Kaponeski took to his Instagram page to advise her on respecting boundaries.

Oluwakaponeski finally replies Brenda.

Source: Instagram

Speaking further, the comedian said that anybody can be slapped.

In his words:

“Good morning to you all . Please let’s be guided and respect boundaries and name calling. Anybody can be slapped. Anybody. You will be slapped twice before anyone touches you. Love to you all. Cross Dressing and Cross slapping is a thing. So please no violence Bye Bishhhhhhh.”

See his post below:

Mixed reactions from Nigerians

After the comedian’s post went viral on social media, internet users had interesting reactions to it. Read some of their comments below:

Mc_attraction:

"Cross slapping will be tolerated ."

Daniel_egwede:

"Mama Tobi Woke up this morning and chose violence ."

Mz_chydi:

"People just dey talk anyhow, person create job for himself, it’s now an issue, we too dey take things serious, but if na Tyler Perry una go dey do awwww awww."

Dukepetre:

"But why don’t u shade the female comedians that cross-dress and mimic men?! "

Nenejones_esq:

"What’s this one saying? Someone made important points and all you can say is “cross-slapping is a thing”? This sort of person won’t allow his wife speak around him. Violent human."

Jeffbarnes360:

"Abeg una too dey carry matter for head.. Taoma that cross dresses as man we no dey disturb am or complain.. I don't understand where people can differentiate btwn sensitivity and jokes.. Biko laugh jare."

Interesting.

Zicsaloma talks about his comedy characters

Legit.ng earlier reported that the comedian said he is funnier playing female characters.

Zicsaloma revealed that he started comedy in 2017 but his big break, however, came during the lockdown in 2020 when he discovered TikTok.

The comedian noted that he realised after some time on the app that people related more with his videos where he played female characters, they found them funnier and he decided to build his content around it.

