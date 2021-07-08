Lai Mohammed is to appear before executive members of the APC over the internal crisis at the party's chapter in Kwara

Sources have confirmed that the minister of information and culture has been summoned for questioning on the issue

Some APC chieftains are afraid that Mohammed's action if not curbed, may bring about serious consequences for the party

The creation of a parallel All Progressives Congress (APC) secretariat in Ilorin, Kwara state capital, is causing serious problems for Lai Mohammed.

The act by the minister of information and culture has been seen by top chieftains of the APC as a move capable of undermining the integrity of the ruling party.

For this reason, the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee has summoned Mohammed to appear for clarification on the issue.

It violates the APC constitution

An APC source who spoke with Punch said the minister's action was a violation of the party's constitution.

It was gathered that Mohammed will have to explain to the committee why he should not be given grave sanctions.

Moreover, he has been ordered to shut down the secretariat to avoid more punishment from the APC's National Executive Council (NEC).

Another source who spoke with The Nation said:

“I know that Lai Mohammed has been summoned. The Caretaker Committee sent him two letters asking him to explain the rationale behind a factional party secretariat he opened in Kwara."

APC will not allow anybody violate its constitution

On his part, APC's national secretary, John James Akpanudoedehe, who did not deny or confirm the invitation to the minister said the party will never allow anyone to bring division into its ranks.

Akpanudoedehe stated:

“The Minister is an elder and we shall accord him the much respect and the party will not allow anything to put him to disrepute. The party on another hand will no allow anybody to violate its constitution."

APC senators disown Lai Mohammed, disclose reason

Earlier, senators from Kwara state had faulted Mohammed for referring to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq as a one-chance governor.

The lawmakers who are members of the All Progressives Congress on Wednesday, July 7, described the Kwara state governor as the authentic leader of the party in the state.

They said Mohammed was not speaking on behalf of party members when he said Kwara state, under the current administration, had entered one chance.

