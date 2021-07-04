Top Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, Teebillz, has taken to social media to eulogise Davido’s late associate, Obama DMW

On his Instagram page, Billz shared a photo of his ex-wife’s rumoured late boyfriend and said the good people die young

Teebillz showered prayers on the late Obama DMW and hoped for his soul to continue resting in love

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular Nigerian music star, Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, Teebillz, has taken to social media to also mourn the death of Davido’s associate, Obama DMW.

The young man reportedly died after what was suspected to be a heart failure on June 29, 2021.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, Teebillz penned down a touching note for his ex-wife’s rumoured ex-boyfriend and wished him well.

Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband Teebillz pens emotional note for late Obama DMW. Photos: @teebillz323, @obama_dmw

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

According to Billz, Obama’s death taught him a lot of things about people and life. He also added that good people die young.

Not stopping there, Teebillz proceeded to pray for the late Obama and his family. He also recounted spending time with the deceased and Sauce Kid after their return from the ‘other side’.

Teebillz revealed that he had decided to acknowledge a good soul and prayed for Obama to rest in love.

Part of his post reads:

“I remembered kicking it with you and Sinzu when you just came back home from the other side! Way back, your energy is love and may your soul rest in love 44 I never post about death especially if you not fam. It takes a good soul to be acknowledged, I’m just celebrating a loving soldier from the struggles of life! Rest in love 44 ❤️.”

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerians react to Teebillz emotional post

A number of internet users were pleased at Teebillz emotional message to the deceased and noted that in the comment section. Others also continued to mourn Obama’s death.

Read what they had to say below:

Diamondmills777:

"For you to post him you are a good man ."

Abimbolaladipo:

"I dont know him, but his death broke my heart so much. Rest on Good Man."

Aralolaatoke:

"RIP HABEEB ! GOD be with his immediate family ."

Thimofficial:

"I respect you for posting him❤️"

I love you Habeeb - Tiwa Savage eulogises Obama DMW

Tiwa Savage was quite emotional in her reaction to the death of her rumoured boyfriend, Obama.

The music star took to her page to pen down a touching note. According to her, he was the strongest and bravest person she knew and he was also soft and kind.

Writing further, Tiwa said she never understood why the late Obama laughed at her cheesy jokes and added that he was also ready to take a bullet for his loved ones.

Not stopping there, Tiwa also added that she loved the deceased and promised to make him proud.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng