The BBNaija reunion show has been able to entertain fans of the popular reality show for many reasons

Not only have the former housemates brought the drama to their screens, a number of them have also served as fashion goals

One of the housemates, Dorathy, has been able to standout by rocking ‘fire’ outfits that suit her unique body frame

The BBNaija Lockdown reunion show kicked off on June 17, 2021, and it has no doubt caused a lot of buzz on social media owing to the displays of the former housemates.

It was argued by some fans that the Lockdown show was not as hot as other editions but the reunion show seems to have proven naysayers wrong seeing as housemates seem to have shown different sides to themselves.

However, viewers have not only been entertained by the display of the housemates, they have also remained glued to their TV screens to catch a glimpse of the dazzling outfits the stars would rock on the different episodes.

BBNaija’s Dorathy has been different shades of stylish on the BBNaija reunion show. Photos: @thedorathybachor.

Amidst the drama, the ex-housemates have been known to also bring their fashion a-game to the reunion show. A number of them have caught the attention of fans including Dorathy Bachor.

On the first day of the BBNaija Lockdown show, Dorathy made the trends list mostly owing to her physique. Her big frame made fans talk but that did not seem to stop her or affect her popularity.

Dorathy eventually emerged as the second position on the show. On the reunion, she has made it a point to dazzle fans back to back with her outfit despite her heavily-chested frame.

There is no doubt that it might be a challenge for people with a similar stature to confidently and adequately rock outfits to events but Dorathy seems to have no issues with that.

The BBNaija star has been one of those who stole the reunion show with her outfits. See photos below:

Outfit 1:

Dorathy rocked this lovely blue dress on the first episode of the reunion show and she looked every bit like a sweetheart.

Outfit 2:

The BBNaija ex-housemate dazzled fans in this gold number that makes one think of a fountain dripping gold. Her simple makeup also did well to complement the look.

Outfit 3:

Taking a break from her usual dressy look, Dora rocked this blue skirt suit number. She looked every bit in control of things with her attire.

Outfit 4:

Dorathy may not have described herself as a boss on the show but this look is totally giving ‘no nonsense’ vibes. She looked ready to stomp the yard and not take any untoward behaviour from her co-stars.

Outfit 5:

The BBNaija star also brought a modern African princess vibe with this lovely ankara dress.

Nice one.

