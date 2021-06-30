On a recent BBNaija reunion episode, one of the former housemates, Tochi, reacted to a clip that was displayed showing Ka3na, Lucy and Dorathy complaining about him

This led to the three former housemates exchanging heated words as they tried to address their issues

Tochi made sure to fire back at the ladies over their claims that he was following people around in the house and did not like to greet people

The BBNaija reunion show has continued to entertain fans as the housemates address interesting things that went down while in the house.

The highlight of the latest episode had to do with one of the male housemates, Tochi, defending himself against three of the ladies, Dorathy, Ka3na and Lucy.

A clip was played at the beginning of the show displaying the ladies complaining about Tochi and how he did not like to help out but followed others around the house. Dorathy also added that he usually waited to be greeted first or would rather stay mute.

This led to a war of words between Ka3na and Tochi. The self-acclaimed boss lady had claimed that she and her co-star never had issues about food during their stay in the house.

Tochi however begged to differ. According to him, they never gave him food but kept extra portions for those who had already eaten because they were their friends.

The young man said Ka3na made him feel like he was coming from a place where he didn’t have food to eat and it was the inception of his dislike for her.

Ka3na eventually had to remind Tochi that she was the boss lady and the young man told her to take her ‘bus’ to Ikorodu because she could not boss him around.

Tochi also commented on Dorathy claiming he did not like to greet others. See the video below:

Lucy on the other hand claimed Tochi used to move from place to place in the house. To that, the young man asked if he was on the show to sit and look or to be a statue.

See the video below:

Nigerians react

Interestingly, a number of Nigerians were quite amused by the housemate’s displays. Some of them wished Tochi had shown more of himself in the house. Read what they had to say below:

Patsy_nkay:

“Thank God fr man like tochi in this reunion.. The ladies were almost dragging the guys to muteness .”

Aderoh_winnie:

“Eh Tochi should have given us this content inside the house.”

Ellacious_peachy:

“You will not understand this food part until you go to party and not eat food.”

Outsidedrops:

“All the people that are calling Tochi a woman is why men die in silence..... because God forbid if a man says how he feels!”

Wonahcecilia4:

“Who makes the rules of what makes a man a real man? It was hurt by their actions so he has every right to express himself!”

Lizzy.aik:

“Take your bus to ikorodu”

27__05:

“Tochi girlfriend/wife is in trouble. Shuoooo so it’s food he’s quarreling for ???”

Yadzida:

“Tochi is d only one dat made my day yesterday.”

Interesting.

Wathoni and Erica become first housemates to reconcile

The ladies first argued about the fact that they snubbed each other at Praise's birthday and Erica noted that they do not do more than share pleasantries when they meet.

Wathoni mentioned the fact that Erica's large fanbase insulted her to which the young lady before apologising, replied that she is not them and would never say ugly things about her fellow housemate.

In another clip, Wathoni apologised over what she said about Erica in an interview after she got out of the house and reiterated that there is no bad energy from her.

Erica also apologised for projecting bad energy and disclosed that she went that route because she had been feeling it from Wathoni as well.

