Late Obama DMW’s son, Abdul, has broken his silence few hours after the sad and sudden death of his father

The young man posted a photo of his late dad on Instagram and accompanied it with a short and emotional tribute

More condolence messages poured in for Abdul in the comment section with many urging him to remain strong

Words may not be able to entirely express the pain and heartbreak that late Obama DMW’s son, Abdul, is feeling at the moment following the death of his father.

The young man who is still pursuing a degree at the university broke his silence in a post shared on his Instagram page.

Obama DMW: Son Abdul pens tribute. Photo: @obama_dmw/@manlikeabudl_omw

Source: Instagram

A heartbroken Abdul penned a short and emotional tribute to his parent which was accompanied by a picture they took together.

In his tribute, Abdul stated his resolve to preserve the memories of his father in his heart; where they are bound to stay with him all the time.

His post read in part:

"I won’t remember you with a poem, for it will be forgotten one day. I will just keep you safe in my heart, so that you are with me in every way. I miss you."

See the post below:

Nigerians comfort Obama DMW’s son

The emotional post from the young man touched the hearts of many and they were moved to comfort him with kind words in the comment section.

Read what some of them had to say below:

hotkidfire said:

"Malik please be strong."

sinarambo said:

"He lives on thru you."

martinsfeelz said:

"My condolences brother. So sorry."

faithbamz said:

"Sending you all the love and hugs...be strong and I’m praying God strengthens you ❤️❤️...... Rest easy Obama..."

kokobykhloe said:

"Stay strong for me champ. we shall continue to carry his legacy up high."

Celebrities show concern for Davido following Obama DMW’s passing

Earlier on, Legit.ng reported that some celebrities in the entertainment industry took to social media to mourn the sudden death of Obama DMW.

A number of the entertainers also expressed concern for the A Better Time singer who only mourned another close team member some months ago

Comic star Seyi Law shared a post on his Instagram page calling on people to pray for the singer as he is most likely in a terrible state.

Source: Legit