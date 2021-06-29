Some celebrities in the Nigerian entertainment industry do not seem to have had it good when it comes to finding love

However, a few of these Nigerian celebrities decided to give love another chance and are happier for it

Legit.ng has compiled a list of some Nigerian celebrities who seem to be in wholesome and healthy relationships after suffering setbacks in their love life

Love is a feeling many people crave especially people in the limelight whose lifestyle can be lonely despite seeming so busy. However, not all of them have been lucky after giving it a shot.

There was a time when being in the Nigerian entertainment industry was synonymous with not having a healthy relationship.

A great number of celebrities had been known to suffer setbacks in their relationships and being in the public eye did not make it any easier for them to handle.

There have been some stars who suffered messy breakups that made headlines and are perhaps reluctant to give love another chance. However, there have been those who took the bull by its horns and decided to get back in the dating scene. Thankfully, it did not all end it tears.

Today, Legit.ng has decided to focus on some Nigerian celebrities whose love lives might serve as an inspiration to fans not to give up on relationships.

These stars have been able to start new and seemingly wholesome relationships after suffering setbacks in their love life. See some of them below:

1. Toyin Abraham:

This is one Nollywood actress who seemed to have a troubled love life. From dating convicted actor, Seun Egbegbe, to the crash of her marriage with colleague, Adeniyi Johnson, the mother of one seemed to finally find love in the arms of yet another industry person, Kolawole Ajeyemi. The couple now have a cute son together, Ire.

2. Toyin Lawani:

This celebrity stylist is known for being a controversial personality on social media. However, her recent marriage proved that she is a big softie when it comes to love. Lawani has two children from two different previous relationships. It was also gathered that BBNaija star, Nengi, reportedly had a hand in Lawani’s fall out with her second baby daddy.

However, all that seems to be behind the stylist. She recently got married to her photographer boo, Segun Wealth.

3. Funke Akindele:

This top Nollywood actress also wasn’t always lucky with love. Her marriage to her ex-husband, Kehinde Oloyede, crashed just shortly after they tied the knot. However, that did not stop her from finding solace in the arms of talented producer, JJC Skillz. The couple have twin children together.

4. Tonto Dikeh:

Once upon a time in the entertainment industry, this movie star’s name was all over blogs for her tumultuous relationship with her ex-husband and baby daddy, Olakunle Churchill. The duo had been known to drag each other online with different claims and counter claims.

However, Tonto now seems to be a changed person especially after finding love with her politician beau, Prince Kpokpogri.

5. Monalisa Chinda:

This veteran actress was also not always lucky in love. Her previous marriage crashed after claims of domestic violence among other things. However, she found love again with her new husband Victor Tonye Coker.

6. Olakunle Churchill:

This Nigerian socialite was previously married to Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh. However, things did not work out between them. The philanthropist eventually gave love another chance and got married to another film star, Rosy Meurer. They now have a son together.

7. Adeniyi Johnson:

This popular Nollywood actor and ex-husband to Toyin Abraham also decided that his missing rib was still out there after the crash of their marriage. The movie star got married to his colleague in the industry, Seyi Edun, and they appear to be waxing stronger going by their loved up displays on social media.

Source: Legit