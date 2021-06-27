Davido has etched his name in the heart of some kids as his kind-heartedness will forever be ingrained in their memories

The singer and some of his friends were spotted at a beach house where they went to have some fun

Some little kids spotted the Assurance crooner and they climbed on the fence of the beach house to catch a glimpse of him

Davido continues to give his fans and followers many reasons to love him. From showering his loved ones with affection to extending his love to people he barely knows, the singer never fails to amaze Nigerians.

Davido and some kids at a beach house

Recently, videos of the singer and his friends were spotted on social media. Davido and his friends were spotted at a beach house where they were having fun.

Alerted by the sound coming from the house, some kids gathered at the fence of the beach house where they stood dancing and watching Davido and his friends.

Soon, Davido performed for them with the DJ playing his popular songs and the kids also sang along.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians gush over Davido

Some Nigerians took to social media to express how they feel about Davido and his act of love towards the kids.

david_zorander:

"How can one have 3 baby mamas and yet live a very simple and adorable life? Baddest."

bigbaby_aria2:

"How can u not love this guy?"

royalpearl__interiorsbackup:

"Awwwwwww Davido loves children sha. things I love to see for real."

jocelynpriscilla6535:

"just perfect."

_truniik:

"How can you not love this guy?"

__feayee:

"This guy is just too cool mehn. him life simple die."

oleevarh:

"This is true love. This dude is forever blessed. He sure knows how to put smiles on people's faces be it old or young. Tatibiji till I mud."

Davido's dad meets his granddaughter

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido's brother shared an adorable video on his page showing the moment his father met his daughter for the first time.

The billionaire was obviously very pleased to be meeting his granddaughter seeing as he played with her and tried to make her smile, a feat he was able to achieve.

The meeting was filled with laughter, smiles, and happiness as the billionaire met with another of his grandchildren.

