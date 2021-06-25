Emerging reports indicates that Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, is displeased about his questioning by the Department of State Security

Gumi has repeatedly called on the federal government to grant a blanket amnesty to bandits terrorising communities in Northern Nigeria

The cleric recently alleged that Nigerian some members of security agencies are working with bandits

Kaduna state - Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has faulted the Department of State Security (DSS) for quizzing him over recent comments he made about bandits.

The Nation reported that Gumi’s spokesman, Malam Tukur Mamu, in an interview with VOA Hausa, challenged the security service for summoning the cleric.

Mamu clarifies comments made by Gumi

Tukur Mamu argued that the cleric never accused the Nigerian military of colluding with bandits.

He said Gumi was referring to some bad eggs among security agents. The spokesperson stated that the statements against the cleric were inaccurate.

