Aso Villa, Abuja - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the federal government is not resting on its oars in ensuring that the country is secured for the entire citizenry.

Osinbajo, in a statement issued by the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, office of the vice president, on Thursday, June 24, and seen by Legit.ng, said the recent supplementary budget sent to the National Assembly was to enhance the capacity of the military and other security agencies in the country.

The vice president also noted that the budget is part of the concerted efforts of the federal government to beef up its response to the nation's security challenges.

He stated this on Wednesday, June 23, when he received on a courtesy call at the Villa, the Oluyin of Iyin Ekiti, Oba Adeola Adeniyi Ajakaiye.

Akande noted that the minister of industry, trade and investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; and Senator Opeyemi Bamidele were also present at the meeting.

FG needs cooperation from monarchs, others to end insecurity

Osinbajo further stated that traditional rulers, local and state governments must also collaborate with the federal government in tackling insecurity.

He said:

“The president has recently constituted a committee that will look at the whole security infrastructure with a view to looking at the needs of the military, as well as the police and security agencies.

"The result of that is a bill before the National Assembly, a supplementary bill. The purpose of that bill is to present some of the needs of the military, as well as of security agencies in order to be able to beef up our response to the security challenges."

He added that even as the federal government would continue to ramp up efforts towards improving security nationwide, community efforts is also vital in tackling the issue from the roots.

Osinbajo said:

“There is no question at all that, at the level of community, we need to take decisive action, because most of these things occur in our community level.

"And I’m very happy to hear that you have a committee organised for the purpose of this (tackling insecurity) and that you’ve been able to contain the menace that we see in different parts of the country in your community."

In his remarks, the Oluyin of Iyin Ekiti, Oba Adeola Adeniyi Ajakaiye, thanked the VP for granting them audience and listening to their demands, including support for the establishment of a Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences in the community.

Oba Ajakaiye said:

“Again, as a community, we have come to appreciate you (Vice President) for your diligence, hard work, commitment and loyalty; and that, we from the South West, are very proud of you. We want to assure you that we are very much in support of you. From our own end, we are doing a lot to ensure that the menace of insecurity will not remain in our domain.”

