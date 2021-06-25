All Sugar Daddies Fall Back To Base: Cubana Chiefpriest Reacts to Death of Super TV CEO
- Nightlife entrepreneur Cubana Chiefpriest has reacted to the death of Super TV CEO Michael Usifo Ataga
- The celebrity barman shared a photo of himself showing how he feels about the unfortunate incident
- Both Cubana Chiefpriest's photo and the caption that accompanied it got his followers laughing on social media
The news that a 21-year-old student of UNILAG was arrested for allegedly killing Super TV CEO Michael Usifo Ataga has got many people surprised.
Nigerians have been reacting to the news and nightlife entrepreneur Cubana Chiefpriest is one of them.
Cubana Chiefpriest sends a message to sugar daddies
Taking to his Instagram page, the father of three shared a photo of himself looking sad. With his hand on his chin and his face raised to the camera, there is no doubt that the celebrity barman is shaken by the news of the death of the Super TV CEO.
In the caption that accompanied the post, Cubana Chiefpriest called all sugar daddies to return home as one man has been killed.
How his fans reacted
Some of Cubana's followers agreed with him while others laughed at his caption.
obi_cubana:
"I swear."
timayaanyaso:
"We don hear, Sir."
the_mimaofficial:
"This caption is very important but at the same time so funny."
mike101864:
"He who have ears should listen."
frymohandler:
"Boss, you no go fall. continue shinning Dr Ezemuo."
Cubana Chiefpriest advises followers
Legit.ng earlier reported that the celebrity barman told his followers to learn how to spend money.
Chiefpriest stated that it is one thing to know how to make money and another thing to know how to spend it. According to him, it is important to learn how to do both.
He noted that the only way to enjoy one's hard work is to be able to lavish the money they have worked for on themselves.
