Nightlife entrepreneur Cubana Chiefpriest has reacted to the death of Super TV CEO Michael Usifo Ataga

The celebrity barman shared a photo of himself showing how he feels about the unfortunate incident

Both Cubana Chiefpriest's photo and the caption that accompanied it got his followers laughing on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

The news that a 21-year-old student of UNILAG was arrested for allegedly killing Super TV CEO Michael Usifo Ataga has got many people surprised.

Nigerians have been reacting to the news and nightlife entrepreneur Cubana Chiefpriest is one of them.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Cubana Chiefpriest speaks on the death of Super CEO TV founder. Photos: @cubana_chiefpriest, @bbcnewspidgin

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Cubana Chiefpriest sends a message to sugar daddies

Taking to his Instagram page, the father of three shared a photo of himself looking sad. With his hand on his chin and his face raised to the camera, there is no doubt that the celebrity barman is shaken by the news of the death of the Super TV CEO.

In the caption that accompanied the post, Cubana Chiefpriest called all sugar daddies to return home as one man has been killed.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

How his fans reacted

Some of Cubana's followers agreed with him while others laughed at his caption.

obi_cubana:

"I swear."

timayaanyaso:

"We don hear, Sir."

the_mimaofficial:

"This caption is very important but at the same time so funny."

mike101864:

"He who have ears should listen."

frymohandler:

"Boss, you no go fall. continue shinning Dr Ezemuo."

Cubana Chiefpriest advises followers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the celebrity barman told his followers to learn how to spend money.

Chiefpriest stated that it is one thing to know how to make money and another thing to know how to spend it. According to him, it is important to learn how to do both.

He noted that the only way to enjoy one's hard work is to be able to lavish the money they have worked for on themselves.

Source: Legit