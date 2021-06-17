Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has taken to social media to share his thoughts are regards keeping best friends

In the post which comes amid Iyabo Ojo's fight with her bestie, Bobrisky advised people to simply be good with others and forget about best friends

He went on to share his bad experiences with his own friends and also advised people against bringing their problems to social media

Recall the controversial crossdresser was friends with Tonto Dikeh but they two have since fallen out

Iyabo Ojo's call out of her ex-best friend seems to have provided Bobrisky with the opportunity to air out some things concerning keeping best friends.

Bobrisky opened up on losing his best friend. Photo credit: @bobrisky222, @tontolet

In a recent post, the self-acclaimed African male barbie talked about the things he had to go through to keep a friend and prove his loyalty to them only to lose out in the end.

Part of his post reads:

"I’m very emotional. Little things bother me, imagine showing ur so called best friends nothing but TRUE LOVE, love to d extend of inconveniencing urself most times. Fighting all ur so called best friends (former friends)just because u want to stay loyal and make someone happy !!! And all you get from such person is jealousy, envy lastly not loved d same way you love d person.In a nutshell guys, no best friend anywhere. Just be good with everyone around you and be free."

See post below:

The crossdresser talked about former friends. Photo credit: @bobrisky222

Former besties, Bobrisky and Tonto

In May, Bborisky confirmed on social media that things are indeed not well between him and his ‘bestie’ Tonto Dikeh. The socialite took to his page to share a little detail about what caused their falling out.

According to him, another Nigerian socialite, Lady Golfer, was the reason Tonto unfollowed him on Instagram. Bobrisky said that if Lady Golfer had not shared a video of them online, his friendship with Tonto would not have hit the rocks.

In the caption of a now-deleted post, Bobrisky said that his five-year friendship with Tonto was gone because he hung out with her former friend.

